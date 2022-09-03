Where most ants live in Europe and elsewhere

Ants are survivors. They are found between urban paving slabs as well as in deep forests; Only the polar regions are free of reptiles. Researchers have now discovered places where unknown species of ants may still be discovered. They explain their results in the specialized journal “Advance of Science”.

The team, led by Ivan Ekonomo and Jimmy Kass of the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology in Onna, compiled the occurrence and distribution of more than 14,000 known species of ants on a world map. They used information from 1.8 million sources from about ten years ago. In general, there can be twice as many previously known species, because ants are not well studied in some regions of the world.

Suspected new species in the Andes

Using a computer model, the Japanese scientists calculated which of these areas are likely to have a high level of biodiversity among the ants. “This gives us a kind of ‘treasure map’ that can show us where to look next for new species with limited range,” says Economo. Therefore many previously unknown species can be found in the tropical Andes, in the Western Ghats in India and in large parts of Southeast Asia.

precious creatures

Ants are important to the functioning of ecosystems, among other things because they aerate the soil, eliminate carcasses, and spread seeds. It is estimated that the biomass of all ants on Earth could be similar to that of all humans.

clean data

Cass describes the problem of “some areas of the world that we expected to be centers of diversity that did not appear on our map.” The reason for this is that the occurrence of ants in some areas has not been well researched so far. The team then calculated the distortion produced in the global image. The resulting maps show, among other things, where in the world there are certainly or perhaps an especially large number or few species of ants.

Lively life in Central America and Australia

There are an above-average number of species in Central America, Brazil (the Amazon region and the Atlantic rainforest), Australia, Madagascar and New Guinea. It is already known that parts of central Africa and Southeast Asia (between China and Australia) are centers of ant biodiversity, but researchers believe the diversity could increase with better study.

The hotspot in Europe is located on the Mediterranean Sea

The only hotspot in Europe is the Mediterranean. It is also home to the largest ant colony in the world, stretching thousands of kilometers from Italy to Spain. It consists of several million nests with a total of several billion Argentine ants (Linepithema humile) – a species introduced from South America to several regions of the world.

Rarely threaten alone

According to the researchers, the map should help include ants and terrestrial invertebrates in general in considerations of biodiversity conservation, for example through protected areas. Until now, these areas were mainly dependent on vertebrates, especially mammals and birds.

Experts found that the centers of rare ant species overlap about 78 percent with the centers of rare vertebrate species. This increases confidence that conservation of areas important for small vertebrates will also benefit invertebrates.

More protection is required

However, only about 15 percent of the most important centers for rare ant species are legally protected, for example through a national park or reserve. “Obviously we have a lot to do to protect these sensitive areas,” said Ekonomo.