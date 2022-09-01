Italy is one of the most beautiful countries in the world. It is loved by tourists for its artistic beauty and landscape and also and above all for its good food. However, there is no shortage of residents who are not at all satisfied with their life, especially from the point of view of work.

Because in Italy, unfortunately, the problem of unemployment has not been resolved for decades. In addition, when a job is found, it does not always pay well. It is no coincidence that there has been talk in Italy of introducing a so-called minimum wage, by law.

So let’s see, for those who are looking for wealth, which countries in the world have more job opportunities in general compared to Italy. And where, perhaps, wages will finally allow you to live quietly both economically and financially.

Where do you work and live well to make money and be happy?

In detail, among the countries of the world to which you go in search of wealth, at the level of work, one stands out above all. Specifically, it is the United States. Since then, it is not surprising that most people view the United States as a country of opportunity. Where you can practically get rich from nothing.

But where to work and live well doesn’t end there. Since there are other countries, such as the United States, it is attractive to search for an employee job and to do business by setting up their own business. From Canada and Australia to England.

In addition, for the Italian who does not want to go far, Germany is also an attractive country for job opportunities. Decades ago now Germany It is the European country not only with the most solid economy, but also with one of the best models and systems of luxury.

How to make money and be happy among the wonderful beaches and seas of dreams

For those who love a warm climate all year round, Thailand is also a destination that is valued for changing their lives in search of job opportunities. With the possibility, among other things, of settling in a country known on the tourist level with its wonderful beaches and seas of dreams. Among other things, it is also a real paradise for retirees. It is no coincidence that the best job opportunities in Thailand are related to the tourism sector.

