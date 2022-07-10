Where do you see Mexico against the United States today? Women’s first half match schedule

With the mission of achieving an epic rating, the Mexico women’s national team He will try to close the group stage with a much better football version, however, The test will not be easy when facing the United States of AmericaThis Monday in Monterey.

How do they go there?

Mexico arrived in low spirits because it was not the tournament the team played in Monica Vergara I dreamed and besides the two losses in the first two matches, They couldn’t score a single goal.

In addition, expelled Greta Spinosa and injury Rebecca Bernal, both in the second half of the blow suffered by Haiti; So there will be changes in the defense sector.

If Mexico Feminel, which does not already have any possibility to attend the Olympics, wants to go to the 2023 World Cup They will have to win and wait for Jamaica to lose to earn their place in the Intercontinental Playoff; The difference in goals will not factor into the blows the Caribbean received in their last game.

Mexico women’s latest results

On the contrary, the Nation of Stars and Stripes, which looks perfect in this competition, plus it has already secured its access to the semi-finals and, accordingly, to the next stage. Women’s World Cup.

It should be noted that North Americans did some maneuvers believing that Mexico would be the strongest competitor in the sector, however, Vlatko Andonovskycould choose to rest several players, although the “Trio” is considered a strong union.

“We are very excited about this next match because it is the match we have been looking forward to“Because we expect to have many fans in the stadium and create a hostile environment for our young players who have not been in such an environment before,” he told a news conference.

Latest US Women’s results

USA 5-0 Jamaica

USA 3-0 Haiti

Latest collections

Mexico

Emily Alvarado you were robles Rebecca Bernal Greta Spinosa Jimena Lopez Diane Garcia Alexia Delgado Stephanie Mayor Mira Delgadillo Katie Martinez Maria Sanchez

United State

Alyssa Naher Sofia Huerta Alan Cook Naomi Germa Emily Fox Rose Lavell Lindsey Horan Ashley Sanchez Sophia Smith Ashley Hatch Mallory Bog

Mexico vs USA women’s 2022 schedule

Date: Monday 11 July 2022

hour: 9:00 pm. (Central Mexico time)

(Central Mexico time) Venue: University Stadium

Stage: The third date of the CONCACAF Cup before the Women’s World Cup

Where to watch Mexico Feminel matches?

Channel: ESPN

Running: Star +

In the event that you are not able to follow the game broadcast, do not worry, because the most relevant things that happen before, during and after the match, as well as minute by minute, you can check with us at half time.