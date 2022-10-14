Where can you watch the live broadcast of the FIFA U-23 Baseball World Cup 7th round

Taiwan, China /

current runner-up U-23 Baseball World Cup Start your way searching for the title in a new edition of this gallery and here we tell you Where to track live actions.

Mexico Hits in his first match in opening round on the ninth of Australiathe same year they beat the scoreboard 15 to 8 in 2016, the only year the two teams have faced each other.

team led by Enrique Che Reyes Her mission is to reach her third consecutive final of this tournament, in which she will have to take first place in the rankings in the first round and advance to the top spot. super round in the first place.

For this confrontation in Taipei Tianmu Baseball Stadium from Taipei, Taiwan, China; A scheduled monument duel between Fernando Sanchez for Mexicans and Queen Win by the Australians.

Where to watch Live U-23 World Cup: Mexico vs Australia

  • Date: Friday 14 October 2022
  • a program: 1:30 a.m. (central Mexico)
  • Campus: Taipei Tianmu Baseball Stadium
  • Television: TVC Sports, Megasports
  • Internet / Connected: Time Sport

