Where and how is solidarity income collected today | July and August calendar | the answers

The Solidarity Income July and August 2022, which correspond to Cycles 28 and 29 of this support targeting people in the country in a state of vulnerability as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other social, political and economic crises affecting the nation and to the world; It has already started its payments according to the Social Welfare Administration of Colombia.

ColombiaRecently, a general presidential election was just held, so there were doubts whether the elected president, Gustavo Petro, would continue this general policy of his predecessor Ivan Duque. A few days before the social welfare cycle, it was announced that social benefits would continue until 2022.

That is why one of the doubts that has arisen regarding solidarity income is how this social benefit is obtained Colombia For the months of July and August. On this note we tell you.

How to collect solidarity income for 2022 for July and August

First, before that, it is important to know if you belong to the group of beneficiaries of Solidarity Income in Colombia At SISBÉN, which together with the Department of National Planning (DNP) has created up-to-date information on families in need of support, excluding recipients of other CTPs, and crosses with other databases, such as PILA and Pensioners, only in this way identifies families in greatest vulnerability.

Then, to collect money from the program August Solidarity Income You must login to the web portal https://ingresosolidario.prosperidadsocial.gov.co/ And check that the option is active, so you should have all the citizenship card data at hand.

Solidarity’s income is collected through digital wallets or money orders, regardless of whether they have bank accounts or not. Among the best known payment methods are Nqui, Daviplata, Bancamía, Movii and dozens of banks that offer this service to those with banking services.

To claim support at any of the 27,000 points in ColombiaIt is important to present your ID physically.

Solidarity Income Collecting Venue for 2022 for July and August

Digital wallets are mobile applications that are downloaded to a cell phone to receive money from Solidarity Income Then withdraw the funds, but they are used only on smartphones. Among them are Nqui, Daviplata, Bancamía, Movii and dozens of banks that offer this service to those with banking services.

To do this, to create a digital wallet, on the Prosperidad Social website there is a step-by-step process for creating the same wallet, as well as for registering in “Ahorro a la Mano” or in Nqui, Daviplata and Movii.

Another form of delivery Solidarity Income in Colombia Through a third-party savings account that is deposited in banks. In this case, for greater security, after registration a text message is sent for compliance.

What is Solidarity Income 2022 in Colombia

Solidarity Income Initially it was designed to work for the benefit of those who need it most Colombia. Thanks to the Social Investment Act passed by Congress ColombianWith the approval of Evan Duque, the Social Welfare Program will implement the program until 2022. Therefore, the Social Investment Law increases the coverage of the program, from 3 million to 4 million and 85,000 beneficiary families, starting from March and April 2022.

The program prioritizes families registered as living in extreme poverty in SISBÉN IV (Group A). This targeting will allow at least 30% of households entering to be women. 64.13% of families who already receive cash transfers are represented by female heads of household.