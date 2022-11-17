When the series comes out in Italy, there are casts, trailers and episodes

comes to Netflix “Wednesday”TV series based on the adventures of the Addams family. The live-action, directed by Tim Burton and starring Jenna Ortega, Luiz Guzmán (Gomez Addams) and Katrina Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), will be visible on Netflix starting November 23.

It arrives on Netflix Wednesday

The TV series is a live action project Adams family Created by director Tim Burton for Netflix. Making his debut in the world of TV series, the American author is among the minds that will create the new series focusing on Wednesday, the eldest daughter of Addams family. Burton will be involved not only as an executive producer, but also as director for all episodes of the series.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the duo who brought Smallville to TV, are leading the writing team on the potential series, on which they’ll also be director and executive producer alongside Tim Burton. The series is expected to debut on Wednesday, November 23rd on Netflix in all countries where the streaming service is active.

What is the subject of the TV series?

The plot is set in the present day and focuses on a character Wed Addams. The series is told from the point of view of the eldest daughter of the house, who will illustrate the contemporary world through her eyes. It is a kind of sequel series to the previous versions of the saga. Described as a coming-of-age comedy, Wednesday is an eight-episode supernatural investigative mystery series following Wednesday Adams’ years as a student at the twisted Nevermore Academy.

In addition to his attempts to master his emerging psychic ability, thwart a brutal killing spree that has terrorized the local town and Solve the supernatural mystery that involved his parents twenty-five years agoyou’ll grapple with new and tangled relationships with the rest of Wednesday’s odd and diverse student body.

cast

She will be nineteen years old Jenna Ortega To play Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s Netflix TV series. Ortega is best known for playing young Jane in Jane the Virgin, as well as appearing as Harley in Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle. We saw her most recently as Ellie Alves, the younger sister of Delilah Alves, on Season 2 of YOU.

What other actors will include the cast of the Wednesday TV series? After the announcement of Jenna Ortega, the news goes back to the first months of August 2021 that the winner of the SAG Award Luis Guzman (Traffic, Carlito’s Way, Narcos) She was cast in the Netflix project to play the eccentric Gomez Addams, patriarch of the Addams family and father of Wednesday. Previously, Raul Julia played the iconic character in the ’90s big screen version, John Astin in the TV show and Tim Curry in the 1998 film. Who will play the dark and sensual Moriticia instead?

Christina Ricci’s return confirmed

After first meeting on TV in the mid-1960s with iconic face Caroline Jones, the elegant Mrs. Adams became Anjelica Huston in director Barry Sonnenfeld’s films in the early ’90s. Thirty years later, it is now the turn of the Hypnotists to witness Morticia the Witch Catherine Zeta-Jones (The Prodigal Son, Ocean of Twelve).

Casting completed by Riki Lindhome (Dr. Valerie Kinbote), Jimmy McShane (Sharif Donovan Galpin), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropoulos), Musa Mustafa (Eugene Oettinger), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Naomi J. Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Percy Haynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Gwendolyn Christie (Larissa Weems), Victor Dorobanto (Koza), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Adams), George Borcia (Lorch), Tommy Earle Jenkins (Mayor Walker), Iman Marson (Lucas Walker), William Huston (Joseph Craxton), Luyanda Onate Luis Nyaw (Deputy Sheriff of Santiago), Oliver Watson (Kent), Callum Ross (Rowan), Jonah Dias Watson (Divina), and Murray MacArthur (Fabian). Existence confirmed Christina Ricci in the Wednesday series. Famous Wednesday Addams performer will appear in the live-action series as Marilyn Thornhill.

Episodes of the first season

The first season of the series contains eight episodes. Development of a potential spin-off is being funded by the television division of Metro Goldyn-Mayer, the studio that owns the intellectual property rights to The Addams Family. Created by the American cartoonist Charles AdamsThe Addams Family first appeared in 1938. From the success of this terrifying clan, two TV series with real actors arose, the first in 1964 and the second in 1998.



