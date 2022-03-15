When does winter time start in the country?

Last September, the current schedule started with Time change in Chile Due to the entry into force of daylight saving time. Now, the same thing will happen except in winter.

Winter lasted for three months until 2018. according to him Supreme Decree 253 of 2016It started on the second Saturday in May and ended on the second Saturday in August. Otherwise, it is always summer time.

However, Law No. 8777 established the following in 2018: “The new winter time change in Chile will start from the first Saturday of April 2022 and will last until 00:00 on the first Saturday of September 2022, when the clocks will return 60 minutes.”

This means that The current DST will be in effect in Chile until the first Saturday in April 2022.

