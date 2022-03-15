When does winter time start in the country?

Last September, the current schedule started with Time change in Chile Due to the entry into force of daylight saving time. Now, the same thing will happen except in winter.

Winter lasted for three months until 2018. according to him Supreme Decree 253 of 2016It started on the second Saturday in May and ended on the second Saturday in August. Otherwise, it is always summer time.

However, Law No. 8777 established the following in 2018: “The new winter time change in Chile will start from the first Saturday of April 2022 and will last until 00:00 on the first Saturday of September 2022, when the clocks will return 60 minutes.”

This means that The current DST will be in effect in Chile until the first Saturday in April 2022.

When is the time change in Chile?

will be the Next April 2the first Saturday of that month in 2022, which will again take place on Time change in Chile. that day, Hours must be returned one hour.

What happens in time in Magallanes?

in case if Antarctica, Chile and Magallanes, time change does not apply. According to the decree, this region will observe daylight saving time on a permanent basis.

What will happen with the change of time in Chile in the government of Gabriel Borek?

On March 11, the president-elect, Gabriel BorekAssumed duties As the first new national president. However, There is no information on whether – or not – the time zone in Chile will be preserved under the mechanism that we know of.

Let’s remember that There is daylight saving time, as well as the consequent time change in Chile, with the aim of making better use of natural light. This includes better use of resources, so it is a positive barometer for the country.