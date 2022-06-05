When does Peru play a play-off against Australia or the United Arab Emirates?

Peru will play its ticket to Qatar with the Asian representative. l Photo: SeleccionPeru.

Peru beat New Zealand by the smallest difference with a goal Gianluca Lapadula He was ready to face the World Cup play-off match scheduled to be held in Qatar at the end of November. Two-colored will play with the winner of Australia s The United Arab Emirates.

When and where will the qualifiers be held? The national team and the representative of Asia will meet next Tuesday, June 13 at 1:00 pm (Peruvian time) at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

“Red and White” defeated “Kiwi” in their first friendly match before the qualifiers. Gianluca Lapadula He scored the only goal at the RCDE stadium in the 69th minute. The striker took advantage of goalkeeper Oliver Seal’s control and scored 1-0 for the “Incaicos” team.

The striker opened the scoring in Barcelona in FIFA history. (Video: Movistar Sports).

For their part, their competitors also prepared to reach the best conditions. Australia beat Jordan 2-1 with a lot of Awir Mabel and Musa Al Taamari. Along the same lines, The United Arab Emirates They drew 1-1 with Gambia on May 29. Ali MabkhoutThe football player of the island scored the goal from a penalty kick.

The two teams from the Asian Football Confederation will meet on Tuesday 7 June at 1:00 pm. (Peruvian time) at Al Rayyan Stadium. The national technical leadership will be present in the sports complex to analyze their potential opponent.

those led Ricardo Gareca He will play a playoff again just as he did on the way to Russia 2018. On that occasion, the “Incaicos” beat 2-0 at New Zealand In total with goals by Jefferson Farfan and Christian Ramos.

Unlike that year, it will be one game. If they equalize in 90 minutes, they will go to extra time and then penalties. The winner will participate in Group D with France, Denmark and Tunisia.

Peruvian repair list

Pedro Galiz.

Jose Carvalho.

Angelo Campos.

– Louis Advincula.

– Aldo Corzo.

Carlos Zambrano.

Miguel Araujo.

Christian Ramos.

– Alexander Callins.

– Louis Abram.

– Miguel Traocco.

– Mark Lopez.

– Renato Tapia.

– Peter Aquinas.

Wilder Cartagena.

Sergio Pena.

– Horace Calcatera.

– Jairo Concha.

Yoshimar Jotun.

Christopher Gonzalez.

Andre Carrillo.

Gabriel Costa.

Edison Flowers.

Christian Cave.

– Raziel Garcia.

– Gianluca Lapadula.

Alex Valera.

Santiago Urmeno.

Edison flowersAnd the Louis Advincula s Renato Tapia They were left out of the squad for the warm-up match with New Zealand. But all three players have a good chance of being in the playoffs. The latter two are starters to the “Everyone’s Team” scheme, while the “Orejitas” are a very important spare part.

Along the same lines, Mark Lopez, who initially replaced Miguel Traocco, has been replaced by Pain Marks. The San Jose Earthquakes asked the Major League Soccer to replace him and when he left the field he grabbed his leg.

Photo: SeleccionPeru

As it happened in Barcelona, ​​Peru will be local to Qatar. On May 26, tickets costing 30 soles (30 QAR or $8) in any sector of the stadium went on sale, and ran out in the following days. Which is that the Incaicos are making their second consecutive World Cup appearance, something that hasn’t happened in many years.

