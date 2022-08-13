When does it come out? Official release date

With her schedule updated, netflix italy confirmed that the unknown movie It will be available in our catalog starting from August 26, 2022. The film, starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas, is inspired by the story of the video game of the same name that has swept millions of fans on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Unfamiliar Movies on Netflix Italy: Here We Are

Directed by Robin Fleischer, Uncharted is a film based on the story of the video game of the same name and sees Tom Holland In the role of the protagonist: a young man Nathan Drake, an ambitious adventurer who makes a living as a thief, before meeting Sully, played by Mark Wahlberg. The encounter will change his life forever by making him the treasure hunter we all love in video games.

movie duration 1 hour 56 minuteswhich arrived in cinemas in February and brings us what we can define as real Nathan Drake’s origin storyAs the official Netflix description says:

“Skilled treasure hunter Nathan Drake and his rebellious mentor Sully embark on a perilous adventure in search of Magellan’s lost gold.“.

Finally, we remind you that there is a determination to produce a fifth episode even if there are no official confirmations yet. For now, better enjoy the movie, From August 26 on Netflix.

