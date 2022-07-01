WhatsApp | Your account will be closed on July 31 | ban | Applications | Smart phones | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game

Be very careful what you send for The WhatsApp . The fast messaging app allows you to freely send all kinds of photos, videos, GIFs, and even documents, especially since it can now support 2GB files. However, there are details you should take into consideration.

You know, every month The WhatsApp It tends to block user accounts that have overused the app, so if this is your case, it is possible that your conversations will be suspended or you simply won’t be able to send any messages. Here we list all the guidelines.

For these reasons, WhatsApp will close your account

False promotions: If you send advertising messages, both economic and political, in order to obtain personal data from users, WhatsApp may delete your account and your days will be numbered.

Rumors: If you are one of those people who only share misinformation that leads to chaos, paranoia and even massacres, you can also be punished. This should be checked as long as users report that someone is sending this type of content.

WhatsApp usage policies can be found on their website. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

Type Amen and send it to more people: Some users still don’t realize that if you forward a certain message, nothing will happen, even if they tell you “you’ll earn over a million dollars if you don’t”.

WhatsApp will never close: Although the app may crash from time to time, the app will never close because the connection depends a lot on the users and they offer what they want to get in the app and how to get the most out of it.

WhatsApp Groups: You should never put the name “Pedophilia” in your conversation, otherwise WhatsApp will not only ban you but the members of that group as well.

How to know who your partner talks the most on WhatsApp

The first thing you should do is log into WhatsApp.

Then there you should go to the settings section.

In this section, go to Storage, where all received files are saved.

Now click on “Manage Storage”.

There you will see, in the case of Android, the list of people your partner talks to the most.

Best of all, it will accommodate depending on the weight of the conversation.

If this weighs a lot, it means that it is the person that your partner talks to most on WhatsApp.

What does “report” mean in WhatsApp and when is it used