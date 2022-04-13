WhatsApp will no longer work on these mobile phones from April 30th

. instant messaging The WhatsApp It has renewed some of its privacy policies and released updates, as of April 30 In some cell phone The application will stop working.

Via

blog or memo

He explained that with each month there will be new modifications, so some models will be excluded because they will not be compatible with the upcoming developments.

What happens if your operating system is no longer supported

Before we stop supporting your operating system, you will receive a notification at The WhatsApp You will be reminded several times to update it.

They will update this page regularly to make sure that the latest operating systems they support are listed there.

Which cell phones will stop working from April 30th

Cell phones that will not have the app are those still running the Android Ice Cream Sandwich operating system.

To continue chatting with your contacts, you must have Android 4.1 or higher.

Devices running iOS 10 or lower operating system.

In other words, users using Android Apple Pie, Banana Bread, Cupcake 1.5, Donut 1.6, Eclair 2.0, Froyo 2.2, Gingerbread 2.3, Honeycomb 3.0, and Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0 will not be able to The WhatsApp.

To check what version of Android or iOS you have on your device, go to your cell phone settings.

How does WhatsApp decide if an operating system is not supported

Hardware and software change frequently, so The WhatsApp It periodically checks the operating systems it supports and performs the corresponding updates.

Like other tech companies, each year it determines which hardware and software are the most obsolete and which have the fewest users to decide what to stop supporting.

It is also possible that these devices may not have the latest security updates or functionality required to run The WhatsApp.

Millions of users on WhatsApp

During his twelfth birthday celebration in February 2021, The WhatsApp He announced that at this time the platform had more than 2 billion users, who use the app every month to compose and share nearly 100 billion messages and make 1 billion calls per day.

More than two billion users turn to WhatsApp every month to send 100 billion messages and deliver over a billion calls every day. We are and will continue to be committed to your privacy through end-to-end encryption. always and forever. Happy 12 years WhatsApp! pic.twitter.com/a61wqDassg – Whatsapp Whatsapp) February 24, 2021

More than two billion users turn to WhatsApp every month to send 100 billion messages and deliver over a billion calls every day. We are and will continue to be committed to your privacy through end-to-end encryption. always and forever. 12 Happy WhatsApp Years!

adn40, always with me. Download a file

apps



pfp