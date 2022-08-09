WhatsApp will no longer show that you are online and you can choose who to hide it from

It’s a trend: changes in WhatsApp 1:00

(CNN Business) – WhatsApp announced several privacy updates on Tuesday. Among them, the possibility for people to review their messages without the knowledge of other users.

The platform will soon allow people to control who can see that they are online. Also prevent others from taking screenshots of specific messages and leaving groups without notifying the entire channel.

WhatsApp has more than 2 billion users worldwide and belongs to Meta, the parent company of Facebook. Announcing the Facebook and Instagram updates, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company will continue to “create new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations.”

For a long time, WhatsApp encouraged the use of end-to-end encryption. This means that only the sender and recipient of the message can see its content. And like other private messaging platforms, it actually allows its users to send messages that disappear after set periods.

However, last year WhatsApp came under intense scrutiny after updating its terms of service.

At the time, many users raised concerns about the part of WhatsApp’s privacy policy that separates content that is shared with parent company Facebook. Which, specifically, has a problematic reputation when it comes to protecting user data.

Update Took a lot of people To use Signal, another encrypted messaging platform.

Facebook tried to dispel confusion about the policy. He explained that his data-sharing practices were not new and did not “affect the way people communicate in particular with friends or family.”

Now, two new features coming to WhatsApp – letting you choose who can see you when you’re online and leaving groups silent – will start rolling out to all users this month.

The screenshot blocker, which will only be available in messages meant to be seen once, is still being tested and will be available at a later time, according to WhatsApp.