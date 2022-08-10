WhatsApp will block screenshots on the platform

The WhatsApp It is working on a series of updates to enhance the privacy of its users, as announced by the owner of Meta (formerly Facebook Inc), Mark Zuckerberg.

What stands out the most is a file ban screenshots on whatsapp. This is one of the most requested tools by users in recent times.

However, it will be an option that applies to temporary photos, not chats. These are the images we send on WhatsApp for you to see only once.

This type of post has no protection against screenshots in WhatsApp. In other words, any user can take the photo with his cell phone, which violates the privacy of the person who sent it.

From the app they confirmed it They are testing such a mass. Therefore, it is not yet active for users of the tool. However, they appreciate enabling it in the same year 2022.

