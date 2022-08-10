WhatsApp will block screenshots on the platform

The WhatsApp It is working on a series of updates to enhance the privacy of its users, as announced by the owner of Meta (formerly Facebook Inc), Mark Zuckerberg.

What stands out the most is a file ban screenshots on whatsapp. This is one of the most requested tools by users in recent times.

However, it will be an option that applies to temporary photos, not chats. These are the images we send on WhatsApp for you to see only once.

This type of post has no protection against screenshots in WhatsApp. In other words, any user can take the photo with his cell phone, which violates the privacy of the person who sent it.

From the app they confirmed it They are testing such a mass. Therefore, it is not yet active for users of the tool. However, they appreciate enabling it in the same year 2022.

Two more functions will arrive on WhatsApp

In addition to blocking screenshots in temporary WhatsApp messages, the developers are working on two other privacy features.

One of them will Leave groups silently. up to date, The app notifies when someone leaves a group chat. However, that will be about to change this year.

On the other hand, they have developed the option to hide the “Internet” when we are connected to the platform.

Even now, read receipts can be disabled, as well as the last connection. But the “Internet” still works with no way to hide it.

This is one of the most popular requests, especially among those who want to go unnoticed within the popularity instant messaging service.