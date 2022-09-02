WhatsApp will alert you before sharing your phone number in the chat | technology | mobile | Android | iOS | WhatsAppBeta | Mexico | sports play

Meta, the company behind the new content for The WhatsApp, allows different tools to be tested on beta servers by a handful of users. After a few weeks, if the reception is positive, the change will eventually affect all servers around the world.

For example, one of the guidelines suggested by the company was that its apps share some similarities in terms of the service they provide and that they can be linked to each other.

With this in mind, many elements of WhatsApp conversations have been modified, such as reactions via emojis, an element that has been available in Messenger, the Facebook chat, for many years.

WhatsApp will hide your phone number

One of the latest changes in the WhatsApp Beta is the way your phone number is hidden from companies that generate sales in this way.

“Thanks to this feature, some companies won’t be able to see your phone number when you call them with a “Click to WhatsApp” ad, in some cases. When chatting with a certain company that does not know your phone number, there will be a feature that will allow you to manually share your phone number with them, if you wish.WaBetainfo broker details.

Before speaking with the person in charge of a company via WhatsApp, a message will appear asking you for permission to share your number. At the moment, the tool is in the development stage and does not have an official access date on all servers.

