WhatsApp: Why don’t you delete messages for everyone

In 2017, WhatsApp gives the option to delete sent messages, But then, only the undo action was allowed Within five minutes. Time has gradually been extended and now the margin one has is much larger than the original one. However, this movement usually leaves traces in chats, and while it can often be a movement thought to be “smart”, there is a reason not to do it at all.

Who among us did not regret sending a message after a few seconds? Whether it was a misspelling, a misspelling, or it was sent to the wrong person. This job came to “save” us from exposure to othersAnd the But keep in mind that doing so has its consequences. One of them is that it always leaves a mark on the world’s most used messaging network.

The function of deleting WhatsApp messages is called “Eliminates” Available for both individual and group chats. Since the middle of 2017, it can be played at any time and With different messages.

If you are going to delete a message for everyone, keep in mind some things we will mention below stock struggle

If you regret sending a message to someone, regardless of the reason, here we explain step by step what to do. To delete a sent message, all you have to do is the following:

To delete the message, you have to click on the container on the taskbar

Once you press this option, it will appear on the chat screen: This message has been deleted in gray letters. This procedure can be performed within an hour. After this time, WhatsApp users cannot delete the message for everyone.

One of the reasons why this last option is not recommended is that if the contact was not active at the time the message was sent, they probably couldn’t read it. So it will show in the chat that there was a text that was deleted before it was opened. Not only will this person expose you to this person, but it is likely that later they will “ask you for an explanation” as to why you regret the letter, and may even make some jokes about it.

When you delete a WhatsApp message, the trace remains

On the other hand, it must be clarified that due to advances in technology and multiple external applications, it is possible that there are those who have installed some The third application is called “Bridge”, It allows them to read deleted messages, so even if delivery is undone, your contact can still see the text.

Although these apps violate WhatsApp privacy policies, it is best to review the message before pressing the send icon to avoid an embarrassing situation.