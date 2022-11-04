WhatsApp | What to do when a ‘Message Waiting’ notification appears in chats | The solution | Encoder | Encoder | nda | nnni | sports game

End-to-end encryption is a security system where only you and the person you are chatting with can read or listen to the content of the conversation. The WhatsAppLikewise, it is also the main reason for not seeing the messages sent or received and instead the error”Waiting for the message may take some time“Why am I getting this error? Simple, You or your contacts may have changed your phone number or smartphoneWhen this happens, another security code is generated in that chat. For the occasion, Mag will teach you how to recover texts, images, videos, etc., without downloading apps or APK files.

How to remove the message waiting for a WhatsApp message?

If you enter a particular WhatsApp conversation and cannot see the messages you sent or received, then something is wrong with your account.

Instead of the content, a “Waiting for WhatsApp message” notification appears, what does that mean?

There are three possible causes and solutions.

The first is to tell this contact to open your conversation because you suddenly changed numbers. This is related to end cipher.

The second is to update the app from the Android App Store or the iOS App Store.

The third is to create a backup, to do this tap on the three dots icon located at the top right of the main WhatsApp interface (the “Chats” tab).

Now, go to “Settings” > “Chats” > scroll down to “Backup” > “Save”.

The next step is to uninstall the app and download it again. At the time of registration, restore the last copy and your messages will appear again.

