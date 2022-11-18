WhatsApp | What it is and how to enable the app’s new Camera Mode | jobs | beta | technology | video | photos | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

One of the most excluded tools in the latest updates The WhatsApp It is the camera of the aforementioned messaging platform, because a few months ago it was rumored that it could post videos in the states that last a maximum of a minute, leaving behind the rare 30 seconds offered by Meta, however, this function has not been arrived, it has not been Tested it even in the Beta program of the application What is being developed is a new “camera mode”, want to know what it is for and how to enable it? From Depor we will explain it now.

The aforementioned mode is a new feature of the camcorder. The WhatsApp, which you use to share photos and videos through messages in personal and group chats, or the ones you sign up to post a status. It is important to note that this functionality is still in the development phase, which means that it is currently only available in beta 2.22.24.21 for Android users.

How to use WhatsApp camera mode?

First you need to get the trial version The WhatsApp On Android, we will later tell you how to download it.

On Android, we will later tell you how to download it. Now, open the app and enter any conversation or status, tap on the camera icon present at the bottom right corner.

If you’ve been vigilant, you’ll suddenly notice that the button in the center has changed and tabs “Video” and “Photo” appear below.

What’s new in videos, because now you can record them without holding down a button. You will also be able to switch to the back or front camera without pausing the recording.

Remember that the maximum recording time in conversations and in statuses is 30 seconds.

How to download WhatsApp Beta for Android phones?

Enter the Google Play Store for android and search for the app The WhatsApp .

and search for the app . Click on the first app that appears and scroll down.

Click the “Be a beta tester” option. If you don’t see it, access this Link to go straight.

to go straight. After that, click on the “Become a validator” section and you will already have the trial version.

What does it mean if your partner texts you “we need to talk” on WhatsApp?