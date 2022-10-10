WhatsApp: What are the requirements that your Android phone must have to download the application | Applications | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game

Among the most popular messaging apps, The WhatsApp He stands as one of the first. Through this tool, users can communicate continuously and for free.

Under this premise, it is natural that many would like to download This app is on your smart phone And start enjoying its benefits. However, there are some basic requirements for installation on devices Android.

Know the requirements for installing WhatsApp

There are many conditions to be able to have it The WhatsApp on your mobile phone Android. Here we show you which you should take into consideration.

Make sure that you have storage space on your smartphone and that it is enough to support the weight of the app.

Verify that you have a stable internet connection with download whatsapp It has no complications in the process.

Also, your mobile device must have a version equal to or greater than Android 4.0 Otherwise, you will not be able to get the application.

You should see if RAM From your smartphone 2 GB or more.

From your smartphone 2 GB or more. Once you download WhatsApp, it will ask you for a mobile phone number so you can start using the app. Consider if you want to put it, otherwise you will not be able to use the application.

So you can download and install IPHONE STYLE WHATSAPP on your ANDROID mobile phone

First, create a backup of your account via Official WhatsApp (Meta One).

Now, proceed with uninstalling the app.

The next step is to download WhatsApp iPhone Style By clicking Next Link > Click "Download">"Accept".

By clicking Next > Click “Download”>”Accept”. Touch the three dots icon in your browser in the top left.

Go to “Downloads” > “WhatsApp iPhone Style” > “Install”.

It will already have it done automatically, but before you open it, give it your cell phone permissions. To do this, go to “Settings” > “Applications” > “WhatsApp iPhone Style” > “Access” and grant all the necessary permissions.

Go back a step and click on the “Install unknown apps” section > turn on the “Allow from this source” switch.

Finally, enter the APK file and register your number in the traditional way.

