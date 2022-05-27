WhatsApp Web | Guide to see deleted messages on the platform | Applications | WA Web Plus | accessories | google chrome | WhatsApp | Smart phones | technology | trick | wander | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game

Every time someone deletes a message from The WhatsApp And you couldn’t see the content, it turns out it’s inconvenient and even annoys you because it leaves you curious, however, in WhatsApp Web it is already possible to see all the messages that your contacts have deleted, and although it is not an official function that Meta has implemented on its platform, However, it is a 100% safe and valid trick.

It is important to clarify that this trick only works on computers or laptops, because you will be installing an extension called Google Chrome or the browser of your choice. WA Web PlusIf you want to get it quickly click here and click install.

Also, if you are a beta tester of The WhatsApp, means the program in which the functionality of the application is tested before it is officially launched, you will not be able to perform the trick to recover the deleted messages. How do I know I’m in beta? When you link your WhatsApp account to a WhatsApp Web account, the word “Beta” should not appear at the top (next to your profile picture).

How to recover deleted messages on WhatsApp Web

After installing the extension, click on the puzzle(s) icon located in the upper right corner of Chrome.

It will display all the extensions you have installed in Chrome, but find the extension that says “WA Web Plus for WhatsApp” and tap the three vertical dots on the right side.

Click here on “Set”.

As you can see, now in the upper right corner there will be a green cross icon circled, this is the extension for “WA Web Plus”.

You have already created the shortcut, now enter the normal way to WhatsApp Web .

. Next, click on the “WA Web Plus” icon.

A long list of options will open.

You have to leave the option that says “Restore Deleted Messages” checked.

It’s over, that will be it. To check the changes, tell one of your friends to send you a message and delete it, because instead of the “Message deleted” notification, there will be a “Restricted” icon with the text “This message has been deleted: (Message content)”.