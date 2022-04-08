WhatsApp updates encrypted message warning in beta | Applications | app | mobile | Android | iOS | whatsappbeta | sports game

The WhatsAppTelegram and other mobile communication applications have a data encryption system to prevent hacking and information theft. Essentially, this technology encrypts what is sent through chats so that it cannot be hacked by an external source. They will only be able to access your conversations while you neglect your mobile device.

“End-to-end WhatsApp encryption is used when you send a message to a person via WhatsApp Messenger. End-to-end encryption ensures that only you and the person you are communicating with can read or listen to what is being sent, and no one else, not even WhatsApp, can read what is being sent.

This happens because, thanks to end-to-end encryption, messages are secured with a padlock and only you and the recipient have the private key required to open and read them. All this automatically, without the need to activate any options in settings or create private secret chats to secure messagesDetails of the company are on its website.

Recently, the beta version added a security screen that will inform you about data encryption in an educational way. WaBetainfo media has shared a screenshot of the menu interface.

The app states that “your conversations and calls are private.” Note that encryption is applied to texts, voice messages, voice calls, video calls, photos, documents, geolocation, and statuses.

WhatsApp will now notify you when the end-to-end encryption is complete. (Photo: WaBetainfo)

