WhatsApp: Trick to send a message from iOS without adding it to your contacts | iPhone | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

Do you want to send a message from The WhatsApp to someone without adding them to your contacts? This can be done from a Iphone In different ways, either through a link or just using the Shortcuts app. In this sense, you just have to choose the one that best suits your needs and put it into practice. To do this, in sports We briefly explain how to perform these tricks.

iPhone: How to send a message from WhatsApp without adding a contact?

1. From the Shortcuts app

First, you will need to download the Shortcuts app from the App Store.

Next, go to Settings and scroll to the bottom and tap on Shortcuts to open the app.

Next, click on Allow untrusted shortcuts option in order to execute shortcuts in Shortcuts.

Then go to the next links And press the Get Shortcut button.

Immediately, you will enter the Shortcuts app.

Later, in the Add Shortcut section, click the Add untrusted shortcut option.

Also, go to the My Shortcuts tab and enable WhatsApp to not connect.

Next, you will have to enter the recipient’s number along with your country code.

A new window will open. Touch the three dots on the icon at the bottom of the screen and click Add to Home Screen to enter directly.

2. From a direct link

What you should do first is to open Safari and paste the following link into the search engine: https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=DDDDDDDD.

Before searching, you must replace the letters “D” with the recipient’s mobile phone number.

Also, put your country prefix in front of the mobile phone and without entering the “+” symbol.

Within moments, the page will open and ask for your permission to send a WhatsApp message to the cell phone number you entered.

After acceptance, a new chat will open.

Finally, just write the message and click send.

How to avoid WhatsApp chat notifications on iPhone

The first step you need to do is to open a file whatsapp app in you iOS smartphone .

in you . Next, find the chat you want to mute.

Once you’re done, Slide the chat to the left .

. Several options will appear, click a file .

. After that, go to settings .

. Then go to the section chat .

. Turn on the switch Keep chats archived.

With these pointers, you will no longer have to worry about receiving constant notifications from the contact you have archived.

HOW TO MAKE YOUR WHATSAPP IMAGE FROM IPHONE?

According to the latest information on WABetaInfo, there is an option to create a Avatar on iOS And it consists in being an Apple tester of the beta version of the TestFlight application, in its version 22.23.0.71.

Once you have the app, you just have to follow these steps:

The first step is to open a file whatsapp app From you Iphone .

From you . Now, click whatsapp settings To check if the application is activated.

To check if the application is activated. From the available alternatives, choose symbol picture .

. In this section, you can customize your avatar, according to your preferences.

Once done, save all changes and you are done.

In this way, you can put your avatar on your profile picture or use it as a sticker in your WhatsApp chats.

How to send a WhatsApp broadcast message from iPhone?

The first step is to open the WhatsApp application.

Next, you will have to open a chat.

Now, go to the top of the screen and tap on Broadcast Lists.

Next, select New List.

Next, put all the contacts you want to send a message to.

Then click OK and that’s it.

From this moment on, you will be able to write the message you want and the people you have added to the list will receive it.