WhatsApp: Trick to activate temporary messages from the app from iPhone | Applications | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

Do you want your messages from The WhatsApp Was it deleted after a while? Due to the wide variety of options available in this Meta app, it is now possible to realize this feature, both in old and new chats.

With this, you no longer have to worry about someone detecting what you wrote and you can also save storage to your device Iphone. If you do not enable this option in a file smart phonein sports We show you a complete guide.

How to Activate Temporary WhatsApp Messages on IPHONE

From your iPhone, open the app The WhatsApp .

. Then, on the main screen, go to the section Settings .

. After that, click on the option law Project .

. Among the alternatives, choose Privacy .

. Now press Default length of messages .

. Finally, you have to choose between three alternatives: 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.

Please note that this applies to new chats you will start. For old conversations, follow these steps.

First, enter the chat in which you want to activate temporary messages.

Once you’re done, select Contact Information .

. A series of alternatives will appear, click temporary messages .

. Finally, choose the time you want: 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.

This way, the messages in your selected chats will be deleted at the specified time. As for photos or multimedia files, they will be deleted from the conversation, but will be saved to your mobile device, as long as you have the option to auto-download.

SO YOU CAN LISTEN THE WHATSAPP VOICE FROM IOS BEFORE SENDING IT

The first step is to open a file whatsapp app From you Iphone.

From you Now, enter the chat you want to send a voice.

Next, tap microphone icon to start recording audio.

to start recording audio. In moments and without leaving the microphone, click the blue arrow in the upper left corner.

After that, enter the conversation again and you will see how the player appears.

Here you have the option to listen to the audio if you click on it.

Once you are satisfied with the results, you can send it to your friends.

So you can put WhatsApp on your IPHONE lock screen

To perform this trick, you must first download an application that creates widgets, in this case, it will be Lockview .

. Once done, scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap Create a new widget .

. Now, in the Select apps section, put it The WhatsApp .

. After that, click OK and you will get the WhatsApp widget.

accordingly, Lock your iPhone and hold the screen.

and hold the screen. From the available options, choose Add widgets .

. Find and select the Lock View app.

A WhatsApp icon will appear, choose one of your choice and that’s it.

In this way, you will be able to access the WhatsApp application faster and thus save time.