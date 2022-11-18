WhatsApp | These are the icons in the app that your friends might misinterpret | technology | feelings | Smileys | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

The classic emoji for The WhatsApp It works to make the conversation on the aforementioned instant messaging platform more dynamic, as users will feel the different emotions that you will express when talking to them, such as: happiness, sadness, anger, etc. On this occasion we are going to explain from Depor the three application icons that you should not send frequently to your friends, family or colleagues because they may misinterpret it.

These are the emojis your contacts can misinterpret

Emoji for like or thumbs up : Many use it to indicate that they like something or agree with someone, however, on some occasions it comes across as rude, provocative, or aggressive. “ It has great vibrations to close your mouth. The thumbs up symbol indicates that you do not know how to communicate and You think you know everything Relationship therapist Jeff Gunter expressed the medium one minute .

: Many use it to indicate that they like something or agree with someone, however, on some occasions it comes across as rude, provocative, or aggressive. “ Relationship therapist Jeff Gunter expressed the medium . Dizzy face : The specialist confirms that this icon expresses that you are upset, insecure, constipated and even drunk, as its true meaning says that you should use it when you are in love or satisfied. Imagine you’re sending it to your workgroup without any kind of text message, and your colleagues and bosses will think you’re going to work drunk.

: The specialist confirms that this icon expresses that you are upset, insecure, constipated and even drunk, as its true meaning says that you should use it when you are in love or satisfied. Imagine you’re sending it to your workgroup without any kind of text message, and your colleagues and bosses will think you’re going to work drunk. angel emoji: Users usually share it to express that they are religious or charming, but Guenther points out that sometimes they are seen as showing insecurity or a way of not wanting to take responsibility for your actions.

