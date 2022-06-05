WhatsApp | The trick to recover a message you deleted by mistake | beta | Messaging | nda | nnni | sports game

There are a few applications that allow you to restore an item you’ve deleted by mistake, such as Gmail, the email platform that automatically activates the “Undo” button after deleting a message, the same button that will only appear for five seconds and when that time has passed you will lose it to forever. The WhatsApp It does not want to be left behind and plans to add the same feature for the benefit of all its users.

According to the information published by the technology portal WabetaInfoKnow that for now you can recover The WhatsApp All deleted messages are “for you”, if you do it “for everyone” it will not be possible to undo the error. It will basically show a bar at the bottom that will stay for a few seconds, which is very useful if you have deleted something by mistake.

It is important to clarify that the above functionality is already available in a file WhatsApp beta For iOS and Android devices, getting it and using it is very easy, just follow these steps that we will show you below.

WHATSAPP message recovery guide you deleted by mistake

on ANDROID

As we said before, first you have to convert your app to the beta version of The WhatsApp . It is completely safe, so don’t worry.

. It is completely safe, so don’t worry. The first thing to do is to go to the Android Google Play Store.

just search here The WhatsApp .

. Once in the WhatsApp tab, scroll down.

You will see the option to become a beta tester. If you don’t see it, enter this Link .

. Accept the terms and conditions and you will have to wait for the trial version to start downloading automatically.

How do I use the function? Delete the “for you” message (this is not important).

A bar will appear immediately above the WhatsApp text field, press Undo and you will restore the message.

on IPHONE

Download TestFlight on the App Store .

. When you install it, simply Open this link to apply for a position On WhatsApp Beta for iPhone

You should now be redirected back to TestFlight.

Click Accept to get the job and it won’t take long to install WhatsApp Beta on your cell phone.

It should be noted that participants in the beta version on the iPhone are more limited.

To use Undo, do the same as on Android.

Remember that if the functionality does not appear, it is because it is a new tool that is gradually being rolled out all over the world.

