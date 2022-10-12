WhatsApp: The Trick to Put the App on the Lock Screen of iPhone | iOS 16 | Applications | widget | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game

If you’re constantly texting, sure The WhatsApp Be one of the applications that you use often, due to its simple interface and all the advantages available to its users.

Therefore, it is only natural that many would like to have this Application in smart phone And above all, put a shortcut to get in faster. In this sense, there is a trick that users use Iphone With iOS 16 They can apply at any time.

Then, follow this step-by-step method that we explain sports.

So you can put WhatsApp on your IPHONE lock screen

To perform this trick, you must first download an application that creates widgets, in this case, it will be Lockview .

. Once done, scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap Create a new widget .

. Now, in the Select apps section, put it The WhatsApp .

. After that, click OK and you will get the WhatsApp widget.

accordingly, Lock your iPhone and hold the screen.

and hold the screen. From the available options, choose Add widgets .

. Find and select the Lock View app.

A WhatsApp icon will appear, choose one of your choice and that’s it.

In this way, you will be able to access the WhatsApp application faster and thus save time.

