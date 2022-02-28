WhatsApp | The trick of translating a sentence into another language while writing it | Android | G-board | Applications | technology | nda | nnni | data

users The WhatsApp They are always looking for tricks that will improve their in-app experience and allow them to send messages in a different way. This instant calling app is not only used to send photos, videos, emojis or stickers, but also to start business, meet new friends or find a partner. That’s how many people started talking to people from abroad who don’t speak the same language, did you know you can translate a sentence as you type it? Here we tell you all the steps in detail.

Those who have smartphones with an operating system Android They have a powerful keyboard tool. On many computers, it is already installed from the factory, while in others it is necessary to resort to downloading an application called gboard.

How to translate a sentence as you type it on WhatsApp

The first thing to check is The WhatsApp Updated from Google Play Store and see if the keyboard developed by Google is installed on your phone.

Updated from Google Play Store and see if the keyboard developed by Google is installed on your phone. You will find the answer by entering the Android App Store and searching for files gboard . If you don’t have it, you have to download it (you can click this Link to go directly).

. If you don’t have it, you have to download it (you can click this to go directly). If you download for the first time, you will be asked to select the new keyboard in the language and input settings (a message will appear asking you for permission); Then select Gboard as the default input method.

Gboard will require you to meet some requirements before you can start using it on WhatsApp. (Photo: Google Play Store)

When you confirm that it is installed or you just downloaded it, the next thing is to open a conversation in it The WhatsApp .

. Pull the keyboard down and go to the three horizontal dots and find the “Translator” option.

More than 100 languages ​​will appear and you must choose the most suitable language to communicate with the other person.

Choose one, for example “English” and when you type in Spanish you will see how it is translated automatically.

That is, while you are typing ‘Hello, how are you?’ On the keyboard, in The WhatsApp Will appear ‘Hello, how are you?’ .

On the keyboard, in Will appear . It’s that simple, all you have to do is send and your contact will receive the message without translation errors and without leaving the app to go to Google Translate and have to copy and paste a sentence.

Now if you want to understand what the other person answered you, use the same Gboard tool to find out.

HOW TO CONVERT SENTENCE TO CAPITAL CAPITALS FROM ANDROID

Gboard also allows you to convert all the words or sentences you have already typed into uppercase. Do you want to know how to do this? Here we will explain it. Take note.

First, you must have Gboard as your default keyboard, to get it quickly click here and download it from the Android Google Play Store.

Now, enter any application where the keyboard can be used, for example, WhatsApp.

Open the app and access any conversation.

write what you want.

Select the typed text (only 4-6 words) and slowly double-click the up arrow icon in the lower left corner of the keyboard.

Finally, you will see how all the letters of the selected words are converted to uppercase.

How to add all emojis to Android keyboard for WhatsApp

Before that, you should make sure that your cell phone is able to read emojis, generally lower versions of Android Jelly Bean can’t do that.

Also try visiting the emoji page like: https://emojipedia.org/

ready. First, open “Settings” and click on “System” > “Language and input”.

The next step is to go to the “Keyboard” section and then “On-Screen Keyboard”, “Gboard” or “Default”.

Finally, click on Preferences and enable the Show Emoji Switch feature.

How to paste texts in WhatsApp without copying them

First, make sure that Google Chrome or the browser of your choice and The WhatsApp You have no pending updates in the Android Google Play Store.

You have no pending updates in the Android Google Play Store. Now, open any web page that contains written information.

Tap the button with three vertical lines on the bottom of your Android phone, which is the button with which apps open in the background.

Press for a few seconds on the icon of the search engine you are using, some options will be displayed, choose the one that says “Open in split screen view”.

This function will allow you to simultaneously open and use two applications on the screen of your cell phone.

Log in to The WhatsApp And access the chat you want.

And access the chat you want. Tap on the browser screen and select the text (don’t copy it).

Finally, drag the text or paragraph to the writing bar (important) from The WhatsApp It will stick automatically.

WhatsApp problems?

If you have any kind of problem with WhatsApp and you need to report it, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link.

