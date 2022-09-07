WhatsApp | The trick of the app so that you can see the list with all your missed chats | technology | Features | Tools | nda | nnni | sports game

Where The WhatsApp You can talk with your contacts through group or personal chats, however, it is possible that at some point you did not reply to all messages because many people talked to you at the same time, that is what you contribute and they get lost at the end of the part of the main interface For the app, would you like to know how to see the list of all the chats you haven’t read yet? In Depor we will explain it below. Take note.

Meta keeps adding new features in The WhatsApp To consolidate itself as the most used messaging application worldwide, therefore, a significant group of users still do not know all the tools within the green platform, for example: the option to send photos and videos that can only be seen once was created; Messages self-destruct after 24 hours, 7 days or three months; Play audio twice as fast, etc., many features have been implemented in the past two years.

a tool The WhatsApp It’s what’s called “unread”, and it’s camouflaged and doesn’t exist between settings. As its name suggests, the feature will help you create a list of all the chats you’ve either ignored or not answered yet, so you don’t have to manually search all your chats.

Guide to see unanswered chats on WhatsApp

First, check it out The WhatsApp You have no pending updates.

You have no pending updates. Now, open the app and tap on the magnifying glass icon present in the upper right corner.

The next step is to tap on the “Unread” option.

Immediately, you will get a list of all the personal or group chats that you have not answered yet.

