in The WhatsApp It is only natural that you will discover various tricks that will allow you to get the most out of the operation of the application. Then we leave you the next trick to discover new uses and surprise your contacts. Pay attention and find out.

WhatsApp: the “secret” function to see who has accessed your profile

To find out if someone checked your WhatsApp profile, it is very easy to find out. You just have to convert to states. As is known, Users can share different content for 24 hours, be it photos, videos or even texts. After that time, what is posted is automatically deleted.

For this reason, it is very easy to find out if someone has stalked you and you just have to follow these steps:

Involved Something in your state and let some time pass.

Something in your state and let some time pass. go to the Section “Countries” located next to the “Chats” tab on both Android phones and iPhones.

located next to the “Chats” tab on both Android phones and iPhones. Click on “my case” to access it and upon entry, Click the icon from the eye.

to access it and upon entry, from the eye. You must open A window showing the contacts who viewed your status This way you will know the identity of those people who stalked your content. If one of these people often looks at your status, it is very likely that they are constantly visiting your profile.

