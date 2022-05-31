WhatsApp | The safest trick to find out how they booked you in the app without downloading Getcontact | nda | nnni | sports game

In recent weeks, a large portion of iOS and Android users have downloaded Getcontact, a program that is used to find out what name or nickname your friends have saved in their contact list; However, according to Kaspersky, a company specializing in computer security, it has been learned that after accepting the terms of the program, you give permission to transfer your personal data and that of your friends, this means that they will not only have access to your personal data. List of contacts and also photos, camera, IP address, etc. For this occasion, Depor will teach you the safest way to find out under what name your friends saved you The WhatsApp.

After explaining what happens after use getcontactit is possible that you have decided not to download it to your mobile device, but we will not leave you curious to know what name your friends or family have assigned to you, in fact there is a simple trick that you need to know this information, all without contacting that person through The WhatsApp.

The safest way to find out what name has been saved on WhatsApp

First, as always check it out The WhatsApp You have no pending updates on Google Play or the iOS App Store from Android.

You have no pending updates on Google Play or the iOS App Store from Android. This is so that there are no problems when performing the trick.

Now, write to one of your trusted friends and have them meet that person who makes you curious to know what name they saved you by.

These users should tell you that they need your number, because if you do you are very suspicious and can even change your initial or surname.

I’ll probably pass it on to you by pressing the paperclip icon > “Contact” > “Send”.

If so, the trick worked as expected, as the number will be sent with the programmed name to you.

How to remove your WhatsApp number from Getcontact