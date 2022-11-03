WhatsApp: Steps to Create Your Own Avatar from iOS | iPhone | Memoji | Applications | Smartphone | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

There are many items included. The WhatsApp It allows better communication between users. One of them is Godsa kind of virtual identity that can be created according to your preference.

Although this is possible in users AndroidRecently, a trick was discovered to customize an avatar in iOS. that it apps Which is still in beta mode, so this is expected to become official after a few weeks.

Where sportsWe give you all the details so you can create your own Avatar for WhatsApp in Iphone in moments.

HOW TO MAKE YOUR OWN WhatsApp IMAGE FROM IPHONE

According to the latest information on WABetaInfo, there is an option to create a file Avatar on iOS It consists of being an Apple tester for the TestFlight beta app, in its version 22.23.0.71.

Once you have the app, you just have to follow these steps:

The first step is to open a file whatsapp app From you Iphone .

From you . Now click on WhatsApp settings To check the activation of the application.

To check the activation of the application. Among the available alternatives, choose symbol picture .

. In this section, you can customize your avatar, according to your preferences.

Once done, save all changes and you are good to go.

This way, you can put your avatar in your profile picture or use it as a sticker in your WhatsApp chats.

SO YOU CAN LISTEN THE WHATSAPP VOICE FROM IOS BEFORE SENDING IT

The first step is to open a file whatsapp app From you Iphone.

From you Now, enter the chat you want to send a voice.

Next, tap microphone icon to start recording audio.

to start recording audio. In moments and without leaving the microphone, click the blue arrow in the upper left corner.

After that, enter the conversation again and you will see how the player appears.

Here you have the option to listen to the audio if you click on it.

Once you are satisfied with the results, you can send it to your friends.

How to avoid WhatsApp chat notifications on iPhone

The first step you should do is open a file whatsapp app in you iOS smartphone .

in you . Next, find the chat you want to mute.

Once this is done, Swipe left chat .

. Several options will appear, click a file .

. After that, go to Settings .

. Then go to the section chat .

. Turn on the switch Keep chats archived.

Under these guidelines, you will no longer have to worry about receiving constant notifications from the contact you have archived.