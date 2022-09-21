WhatsApp | So you can share documents with description in the app | technology | Android | WhatsAppBeta | desktop | Documents | multimedia | Features | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp It prioritizes sending multimedia files, as you remember, it first included the ability to share items up to 2GB, leaving behind the scarce 100MB I gave you a maximum; Later, they added a filter for exclusive document search; And now, a new tool is being developed that allows you to add a description or legend to your Word, Excel, PDF, etc., do you want to know how it will work? We’ll explain it from Depor below.

Before getting started, it is important to clarify that if you send a GIF, photo or video, you will be able to add a description in this item, but if you try to do the same with a multimedia file that is not the one we just mentioned, it will be impossible, check So. For example, if you want to send a PDF through a personal or group chat, the app will not provide you with a text field to add a caption.

In photos and videos a description can be placed (Photo: GEC)

How to send documents with description on WhatsApp

First, it will be tested on version 2.22.21.2. beta from The WhatsApp For Android, later we will teach you how to install this program. It is worth noting that the option can already be used in the WhatsApp Desktop Beta, and this was the first platform to test the tool.

For Android, later we will teach you how to install this program. It is worth noting that the option can already be used in the WhatsApp Desktop Beta, and this was the first platform to test the tool. Now, open the app and get into any chat, be it personal or group.

The next step is to tap on the clip icon next to the camera.

Several options will be displayed, click on the “Documents” option, choose an uncompressed image, video, Word document, Excel, PDF, etc.

Finally, a text field will be enabled for you to type whatever you want as a title, description or legend.

Preview of the “Document Title” feature in WhatsApp (Photo: WabetaInfo)

HOW TO DOWNLOAD WHATSAPP BETA FOR ANDROID

Enter the Google Play Store Android and search for the app The WhatsApp .

and search for the app . Click on the first app that appears and scroll down.

Find the option “Be a beta tester” and click on it. If you don’t see it, access this Link to go straight.

to go straight. Then, click on the Be a Verifier button and you will get the trial version.

What does the three dots or “…” mean in WhatsApp

Every time we have a conversation on WhatsApp, the person uses not only words but emojis as well.

Through it, he expresses feelings according to the faces of feelings.

However, some tend to use the three dots or “…” in their conversations. What is this?

It means that he is waiting for your response.

It also indicates that this person wants to tell you something else, but is keeping it to himself.

Likewise, the Three Points also says that he wants you to tell him something that no one else knows but you.

Other times, you tend to express that you have to complete a phrase or sentence that only you know.

If you want more information about sportsWe recommend that you follow our most active social networks that we offer below.