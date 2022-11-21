WhatsApp: So you can send audios without holding down the | button Android | iOS | Applications | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

If you are one of the people who prefer to send audios from The WhatsApp Before writing any text, you will surely find it annoying to have to hold down the microphone button to record. In this sense, there is a trick to avoid this and thus take advantage of the time to do other things. in sportswe explain what this method consists of.

How to send audio in WhatsApp without holding down the button?

What you should do first is to enter the WhatsApp application from your Android or iOS cell phone.

Next, open a conversation in which you want to send a voice note.

Next, long-press the microphone icon.

At this time, slide the button to the top.

Here, a lock will appear.

Once activated, release the button.

Keep talking until you finish your message.

Finally, release the button and you’re done.

With this trick, you will no longer have to worry about your voice message not being sent or whether or not you are recording.

How do I schedule a WhatsApp message?

For this we must backup our WhatsApp chats.

You just have to go to Settings, Chats and Backup.

When you do, just download WhatsApp Business.

Enter your phone number and verification code.

At that moment, you will see that WhatsApp Business will automatically recognize your conversations.

Now when you are inside the app, tap on the three dots in the top corner.

Select “Company Tools”.

There click on “Absence Message”.

Activate the function and write the message. Also select when you want to send it and if it’s available to everyone or a select group of friends.

How to download WhatsApp Beta for iOS?