WhatsApp: So you can disable alerts on iPhone lock screen | Smartphone | Applications | iOS | nda | nnni | sports game

There are many functions that allow IphoneHow to show notifications The WhatsApp On the lock screen of this mobile device, so it is not necessary to go into the application to read chat conversations.

However, there are some people who are not completely satisfied with this functionality, since texts appear when a file appears smart phone Unlocked, this indicates that anyone can read it.

In the face of this inconvenience, from sports We show you a trick that you can quickly apply in a file iOS cell phone.

How to disable WhatsApp notifications on iPhone lock screen

The first step you should do is open a file Settings app From your iOS cell phone.

From your iOS cell phone. Next, scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap Notices .

. Among the options, choose show Preview yes

yes Three alternatives will appear, choose If it is opened .

. Finally, when you receive messages from The WhatsApp You will only be able to read it when your screen is unlocked.

After following these steps, you will no longer have to worry about your friends or family reading the messages that arrive in your notifications.

How do you know if a contact has raised a status on WHATSAPP

There are several ways that WhatsApp lets you know if a user has uploaded a status in the app. We explain what they are:

1. The blue circle

This color means that an iPhone user has just uploaded a status on WhatsApp and has not yet seen it.

2. green circle

As mentioned above, it refers to the people who have uploaded the status on WhatsApp, but they are using the Android operating system.

3. Gray circle

If you notice that there are some gray circles around the profiles, it means that you have already seen the states. However, you can see it again as many times as you want within 24 hours after the user shares it.

4. Part of the gray circle

If the user loads multiple countries, the circuit will be divided into parts. If you see a gray pane, that means you still need to see some posts.

