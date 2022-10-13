WhatsApp Plus V18 | news | APK files | Download mediafire | No ads | Applications | Smart phones | Mobile phones | Android | nda | nnni | sports game

Many people already own the latest version of WhatsApp Plus V18 , which was recently released on many Android phones. With it, you can not only hide the last connection time, but also prevent your contacts from calling you.

You know, from time to time Whatsapp plus It tends to be updated and is already in V18. Want to know what new features you can find in AlexMods APK? Well, we tell you all so don’t stay without trying them.

WHATSAPP PLUS V18: NEW IN THE LATEST APK VERSION

You can activate Airplane mode: With this option, your friend will no longer be able to see you “online”. You can even continue chatting and checking your messages on WhatsApp Plus without staying in touch. When you deactivate this option, only your messages will be sent.

How to Download WhatsAPP PLUS APK in Spanish Without Ads 2022

The first thing you should do is to make a backup of your normal WhatsApp.

Now just root it.

At that moment, download the APK of WhatsApp Plus using this Link .

. Now give the corresponding permissions to your Android cell phone to be able to install the normal WhatsApp Plus.

When the installation is finished, click open, enter your cell phone number, verification code and that’s it.

With it, you will have WhatsApp Plus in Spanish and with all the functions that are currently being tested in WhatsApp Beta.

Always remember to keep WhatApp Plus updated even if a box appears saying you must update, do so or else you may be banned.

How to pass your stickers from WhatsApp to WhatsAPP PLUS

The first thing we need to do is to create a WhatsApp group where we are only.

There we must send the WhatsApp stickers that we want to be in WhatsApp Plus.

Once you do that, you will need to back up your WhatsApp chats.

Now you have to enter the internal storage of your cell phone.

To do this, go to Files, Android, Media, WhatsApp and copy the folders of Media, Backups and Database.

We put these three files in another folder that we can call WhatsApp2.

Now uninstall WhatsApp from your smartphone.

At that moment, you should install WhatsApp Plus on your mobile phone or any version.

STEPS TO DOWNLOAD YOUTUBE VIDEOS IN WHATSAPP PLUS

First, you must install a program APK files on your mobile phone Android Below we’ll tell you how to do that.

on your mobile phone Below we’ll tell you how to do that. When you have it, open the app and click on the three vertical dots icon located in the upper right corner of the main interface.

Now, click on “Plus Settings” > “Download YouTube Videos”.

Your browser will automatically open the page. Facebook Video Downloader To download YouTube videos in MP4 format.

To download YouTube videos in MP4 format. Click on the “YouTube Downloader” tab and in the empty box put the link or URL of the YouTube video.

When everything is ready, click on the red button labeled “Convert” and choose the MP4 format.

The next step is to press the green “Get Link” button, if an ad appears, close it until the “Download” option appears.

Finally, the page will download the video and store it in your gallery. Then you can share it via Whatsapp plus.

LINK TO DOWNLOAD YO WHATSAPP: LATEST VERSION OF APK OCTOBER 2022