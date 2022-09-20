WhatsApp Plus | Download APK | Latest release September 2022 | Download | No ads | No ads | fire modes | link | United States | USA | Mexico | MX | Spain | EN | nda | nnni | sports game

Are you one of those who use it Whatsapp plus ? The fast messaging app belonging to Meta is one of the most downloaded apps around the world and even surpasses Facebook Messenger and TikTok. With it, you can chat, send animated stickers and even fun emojis.

However, some users always want to get more and that’s why they downloaded the latest version of Whatsapp plus . In it you can do everything The WhatsApp Meta provides, but the privacy of changing the color, hiding “Typing” and activating “Airplane mode” is added. Do you want the link to get the APK? Here we present it to you.

Download the latest version of WHATSAPP PLUS APK SEPTEMBER 2022 today

The first thing you should do is remove all traces of normal WhatsApp.

Remember that before doing this, it is best to back up your conversations.

When you’re done, just use this Mediafire link to download the latest version of WhatsApp Plus: Link .

. This will take you directly to the APK file.

This way you can have WhatsApp Plus on your cell phone. Here you can download the APK file. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

Install it, without first giving your smartphone the corresponding permissions to open third-party programs.

When done, just enter your cell phone number and verification code.

And voila, you can now chat with all your friends using WhatsApp Plus.

It is worth noting that you should always update the APK to avoid possible ban by normal WhatsApp.

How to create shortcuts for words or phrases in WhatsApp

First, install Google Keyboard” gboard And make sure it is available by default on your cell phone.

And make sure it is available by default on your cell phone. If you already have it, check for a pending update. To download it quickly click over here .

. Now, open the app and access the “Dictionary” section.

The next step is to click on the option labeled “Personal Dictionary” > “Spanish (USA).

Here you will click on the plus icon (+) located in the upper right corner.

Two fields will appear that you must fill in, for example: in the field above, write the full address of your home; And in second place, the abbreviation can be “dyer” or “dir”.

Close all. Opens The WhatsApp And enter any group or personal chat, touch the text field to enable Gboard and type “dir” or “dir”, you will see that your full address will appear in the suggestions.

Steps to create a silent group chat

First, check it out The WhatsApp You have no pending updates.

You have no pending updates. Now, enter a group chat where you are the administrator.

The next step is to click on the group name at the top.

Scroll down and tap on Group Settings.

Here you have two options, click on the “Send Messages” option.

Finally, choose ‘Administrators Only’ and OK.

How to Hide Your WhatsApp Statuses from EX

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.

Now before uploading a status, go to settings.

On this site, you should go to Account and Privacy.

At that moment you will see several options.

Select the one who says “states”.

Click the option that says “My contacts, except.”

Save the settings and you’re done. You will have already hidden your WhatsApp statuses from your ex.

This way they will never see what you share daily again.

Remember that you can bypass this setting by following the same steps.

How to pass your stickers from WhatsApp to WhatsAPP PLUS

The first thing we need to do is to create a WhatsApp group where we are only.

There we must send the WhatsApp stickers that we want to be in WhatsApp Plus.

Once you do that, you will need to back up your WhatsApp chats.

Now you have to enter the internal storage of your cell phone.

To do this, go to Files, Android, Media, WhatsApp and copy the folders of Media, Backups and Database.

How to use WhatsApp with a landline phone

The first thing is to download WhatsApp Business on your Android cell phone or iPhone.

After that you just have to read the terms and conditions.

When finished, you must enter your landline number.

Remember that you must precede the number 01 in the case of Peru.

So the number will look like this: +51 01 245XXXX

In the case of a foreign number, you should also follow the same pattern.

Otherwise, WhatsApp Business will tell you that the number is too short.

When you do, you should receive a call from WhatsApp Business to your landline.

Answer and enter the verification code.

Once the configuration is complete, you will be able to chat with whoever you want and even your customers can get in touch with the phone number you provided as a reference in WhatsApp Business.

How to save data on WhatsApp when making a call or video call

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.

From there, go to the app settings.

Now tap where it says Storage and Data.

In the Network section, you will see a tab that says “Use less data for calls”.

When you activate it you can make the calls you want.

This will prevent your bulky container from draining too quickly, if you have a minimum.

It is most recommended that you do not make calls or video calls on WhatsApp but use traditional communications.

Why can’t you see the last WHATSAPP connection time

There are several reasons why you cannot see the time of your partner’s last WhatsApp connection.

One of them is that he decided to hide it from everyone.

For that, you have to go to Settings, Account, Privacy and Hide for all recent connection times.

Another reason is that he did not schedule your appointment on WhatsApp.

Just tell him to register your number and you are good to go.

Also, this person may have removed you from their contacts.

So you can restore WhatsApp backup on another ANDROID cell phone

First, check it out The WhatsApp You have no pending updates.

You have no pending updates. Now, open the app and tap on the three vertical dots icon present in the top right corner.

Several options will be displayed, go to “Settings” > “Chats” > “Backup” > “Save”.

Wait for the process to finish, it may take a few minutes.

Proceed to uninstall The WhatsApp On the old cell phone, and on the new one, install the messaging application.

On the old cell phone, and on the new one, install the messaging application. Remember to put your SIM card in the new device you will be using. Open the app and follow the steps to register your account.

Add your phone number, wait for the auto-confirmation code to arrive, and you’ll come to a point where WhatsApp will ask you if you want to restore your last backup.

Confirm the action and wait for the registry recovery to finish.

As a last resort, he may have blocked you or switched phones.

Always remember to keep in touch with him to avoid bad times.

