WhatsApp Plus | Application guide to let you know when your contacts see your status | How to Install Free Whatsapp Plus APK | | sports game

WhatsApp Plus is an unofficial version of The WhatsApp Which has many functions that the main application does not have, one of these tools is related to “countries”, the modified program is able to notify you every time someone sees your published stories, do you want to know how to activate notifications? Which countries? We’ll explain it from Depor below.

Basically, when you post a status and find yourself chatting or doing anything for it Whatsapp plusat the top of the interface, a notification will appear stating: “(x people) saw your status‘, so you can see who’s viewing your posts without having to go to the Stories tab.

How to activate status notifications in WhatsAPP PLUS

Of course you have to download the latest version of Whatsapp plus Below, we explain how to download and install the APK.

Open WhatsApp Plus and tap on the three vertical dots icon present in the upper right corner.

Go to “Plus Settings” > “Home Screen”.

Finally, scroll down and turn on the switch called “Toast Seen Status”.

The only thing left is to post a status and wait for your contacts to see it. This function can potentially be a nuisance on certain occasions, so to deactivate it, follow the same steps but turn off the switch.

HOW TO INSTALL WHATSAPP PLUS FOR FREE ON ANDROID

As mentioned, WhatsApp Plus is consideredunofficial app“By Meta (Facebook), which is why it is not found in Android Google Play. To install it on your cell phone, you have to download the APK from third-party sites, then we will show you the steps you need to follow:

First, activate the option “Install to Unknown Sources” on Android, to do this, go to “Settings” of your cell phone > “Security” > and turn on the switch labeled “Unknown sources”.

Before creating an account Whatsapp plus With your same number, you have to delete your official WhatsApp account.

Now, download the new APK by clicking over here .

. The next step is to install the APK.

Finally, run the .apk file so that everything is ready and you can use the application.

THIS IS HOW YOU CAN PREVENT GOOGLE FROM ACCESSING THE PHOTOS AND VIDEOS SENT TO YOU VIA WHATSAPP

Enter “Settings” or “Settings” for your Android cell phone, and locate it with a cogwheel or gear icon.

Click on the “Applications” section.

It will show all the applications installed by default on the phone and those that you have downloaded.

Search for an app The Google (Not Google Chrome), it is recommended to find it with the help of the magnifying glass (top right).

(Not Google Chrome), it is recommended to find it with the help of the magnifying glass (top right). Sign in to Google and tap on the option labeled “Permissions”.

In the “Permission” section, click “Files and media”.

The last thing to do is to select “Don’t Allow”.

Done, so it will prevent Google from continuing to access automatically downloaded photos and videos in The WhatsApp which are stored in the gallery; If you want to enhance your privacy, it is also recommended to remove your camera permissions, in addition, you can do the same procedure with other services that Google offers you, such as Google Photos for example.