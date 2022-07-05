WhatsApp Plus 2022: What are the advantages and what are the risks of downloading this version | Install WhatsApp Blue APK on Android | NMRI EMCC | Peru B | Colombia with | Mexico MX | United States of America | sports game

Whatsapp plus It is an unofficial version of Meta Messaging app with many added features and is only available in APK for Android phones. On this note we will tell you all the advantages, disadvantages and risks to consider when installing this application. Journal in this note from Depor all the information.

This application is a modified version of the original WhatsApp and was developed in 2012 by Spanish programmer Ravalens. The app is mainly developed for a greater customization of the software and many other improvements that you will learn about below.

What can be done with WhatsApp Plus?

Like the original, WhatsApp Plus allows users to chat, send photos, emojis, videos, documents, and files, but it also has features not found in the official version, such as changing the color of chats and interface.

Another advantage is that you can use two accounts at the same time in WhatsApp Plus, which is not possible to do in the original application. Additionally, you can customize your account by adding more privacy by choosing which contacts you don’t want to see online and even changing the “last contact” time.

WhatsApp Plus has many advantages due to the level of customization within the app. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

What are the disadvantages of using WhatsApp Plus?

Although the topic of personalization is a great feature for users to choose this version, WhatsApp Plus also has many drawbacks and risks that people should consider.

One is that third party information may be at risk. Everything your contacts share with you can end up exposed in this app, such as photos, videos, files and documents, as they will be hosted on servers other than Meta and can be hacked more easily. In addition, WhatsApp Plus does not have end-to-end encryption, something that was in the original version, so the encryption protocols are disabled.

On the other hand, if WhatsApp detects that you are using this illegal version of its app, it may lock your account forever, without any chance to re-enable it again.

Finally, WhatsApp Plus is constantly updated by adding many features to the app, but it also removes other available features.

WhatsApp Plus has many drawbacks as it is an unofficial application. (photo: internet)