WhatsApp now lets you migrate chats from Android to iPhone | iOS | Apple | whatsappbeta | Applications | Mexico | Spain | sports game

Usually, when you buy a new cell phone, you have to go through a long process to be able to get your conversations back from The WhatsApp. Remember to keep your cloud backup up to date so you don’t lose content from your conversations.

The problem that many users had to face was that when they switched from Android to iPhone they lost all the data stored in their WhatsApp account. For this reason, Mark Zuckerberg made it clear that it was a priority for the company.

“add to The WhatsApp The ability to safely switch between phones and transfer chat history, photos, videos and voice messages between them Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption. This is a much needed feature. We launched the ability to switch from iPhone > Android last year, and now we’re adding too Android > iPhone”, Kotb explained.

As expected, development took longer than expected. Despite this, WaBetainfo media reported that some WhatsApp Beta users can already use this service.

“Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android 2.22.15.11, more users may now be able to transfer their chat history to iOS as the version is now wider!‘, in his statement.

They caution that only a select group of users can test the transfer. They share some steps to see if your app has the relevant update.

You must install the Move to iOS app from Play Store .

Your iPhone must be updated to iOS 15.5 and it must be restored to factory settings.

You must be using at least Android 5 and you must have the latest versions of WhatsApp installed.

This is what it looks like to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iOS

WhatsApp already allows you to migrate chats from Android to iPhone. (Photo: WaBetainfo)

