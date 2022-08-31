WhatsApp | Meta will lock your account forever if you have one of these apps | Applications | technology | WhatsApp Plus | GBWhatsApp | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp No longer supports heavy use of apps or APK files that are “programs”unofficialAccording to Meta, that is why the aforementioned messaging platform has alerted all users that accounts that do not comply with its regulations will be permanently closed soon. On this occasion, we will tell you from Depor which apps you should avoid downloading on your iOS or Android mobile device until The service does not run out.

There are many versions similar to whatsapp messengernot to mention copies, which have better functions and tools than the official application itself, such as: a secret chat section, logging in to several accounts on the same cell phone, the option to hide your “online” activity, etc. However, you should be very careful Because these programs do not provide you with the security and privacy mechanism called “end-to-end encryption”, which is responsible for encrypting the content of all your conversations.

Currently, The WhatsApp It is the most used messaging service in the world, and in fact one of the most downloaded applications and has the largest number of users (over 4 billion), however, the number would be higher if the versions were not there before. So now Meta has announced the strict measures it will take so that netizens avoid downloading “unofficial” software.

APK files that you cannot use because they will lock your WhatsApp account forever

Whatsapp plus

GB WhatsApp

Fouad WhatsApp

OBWhatsApp

Any other WhatsApp status.

Remember that these programs do not offer you the same security as whatsapp messenger, means that anyone will be able to access the content of your conversations, similarly, you could be a victim of a cyber attack due to lack of encryption. Another detail to highlight is that no backups can be made.

How to create shortcuts for words or phrases in WhatsApp

First, install Google Keyboard” gboard And make sure it is available by default on your cell phone.

And make sure it is available by default on your cell phone. If you already have it, check for a pending update. To download it quickly click over here .

. Now, open the app and access the “Dictionary” section.

The next step is to click on the option labeled “Personal Dictionary” > “Spanish (USA).

Here you will click on the plus icon (+) located in the upper right corner.

Two fields will appear that you must fill in, for example: in the field above, write the full address of your home; And in the second place, the abbreviation can be “dyer” or “dir”.

Close all. Opens The WhatsApp And enter any group or personal chat, touch the text field to enable Gboard and type “dir” or “dir”, you will see that your full address will appear in the suggestions.

