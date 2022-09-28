WhatsApp | | . means “redirect multiple times” | Applications | Smart phones | The solution | data | curiosity | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp It attracts millions of people in the world not only because of its ease of use, but with it you have the opportunity to chat with whoever you want and even send photos, videos, GIFs and animated stickers to expand your collection.

Although these two starters are still a work in progress, there are a few details that few have noticed. Do you know what “redirected multiple times” means? The WhatsApp ? This usually shows up in some of the texts your friends send you and today we’ll explain why it’s shown.

What does “satisfy many times” mean in WHATSAPP

When someone forwards a message, WhatsApp only allows you to send the text to a maximum of 5 people.

If you want to send the same message to your friends again, the text “Forwarded multiple times” will be displayed.

This means that the message has been sent to more than 6 people.

If you want to remove it, all you have to do is copy the message.

Then paste it into your contact’s chat.

This way the cumbersome “redirected multiple times” won’t appear.

Of course, it is also a good idea to use broadcast lists to save yourself from burnout.

How long do you have to delete a WHATSAPP message for everyone

To delete a message, you must go to the WhatsApp application.

Click on the message you want to delete.

There you should choose the “Delete for everyone” option and that’s it.

Remember, you only have one week to delete this message.

However, if your friend has read it, you only have up to 10 minutes to leave a trace.

Remember that this may vary depending on which country you live in.

Also, all messages that have been deleted will leave an alert that they cannot be viewed.

