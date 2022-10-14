WhatsApp | List of mobile phones that will be left without the application | October 31 | November 1 | Smartphone | Android | iPhone | Not supported | United States | USA | Spain | EN | Mexico | MX | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp It is still one of those applications that have no competition. It has been downloaded so many times that almost everyone is there to chat with their loved ones or friends. Even through it you can send all kinds of multimedia content.
However, some users will not be able to enjoy these new features. The WhatsApp Because they have a hardware device that is outdated or no longer up to date. What mobile phones will be left without the app on November 1st? here we tell you
List of Cell Phones That Will Be Without WhatsApp on November 1
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend G740
- LG Lucid 2LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L5II
- LG Optimus L5 II Dual
- LG Optimus L3II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus L7II
- LG Optimus F6LG Enact
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus L4II
- LG Optimus L2II
- LG Optimus F3Q
- Archos 53 Platinum
- HTC Desire 500
- Caterpillar Cat B15
- Sony Xperia M
- Wiko Five Five
- Wiko Dark Night
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- Lenovo A820
- ZTE V956 UMi X2
- Faea F1THL W8
- ZTE Grand X Quad v987.0
- ZTE Grand Memo
How do you know if your cell phone will remain without WhatsApp
As of November 1, WhatsApp will no longer work on these mobile devices. Check if you have a pending update:
- Mobile phones with Android OS 4.1 and lower versions
- Phones running iOS 12 and below
- Phones running KaiOS 2.5.0 and below, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2
LINK TO DOWNLOAD YO WHATSAPP: LATEST VERSION OF APK OCTOBER 2022
- Before downloading, you should know that you cannot use Yo WhatsApp with regular WhatsApp.
- In case you decide to delete the normal WhatsApp. Before you make a backup to avoid losing your chats.
- Now download Yo WhatsApp APK using this Link.
- When you do that, remember to give the corresponding permissions to your mobile phone to install it.
- Enter your mobile phone number and verification code.
