WhatsApp | List of mobile phones that will be left without the application | October 31 | November 1 | Smartphone | Android | iPhone | Not supported | United States | USA | Spain | EN | Mexico | MX | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp It is still one of those applications that have no competition. It has been downloaded so many times that almost everyone is there to chat with their loved ones or friends. Even through it you can send all kinds of multimedia content.

However, some users will not be able to enjoy these new features. The WhatsApp Because they have a hardware device that is outdated or no longer up to date. What mobile phones will be left without the app on November 1st? here we tell you

List of Cell Phones That Will Be Without WhatsApp on November 1

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend G740

LG Lucid 2LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L5II

LG Optimus L5 II Dual

LG Optimus L3II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus L7II

LG Optimus F6LG Enact

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus L4II

LG Optimus L2II

LG Optimus F3Q

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Caterpillar Cat B15

Sony Xperia M

Wiko Five Five

Wiko Dark Night

ZTE Grand S Flex

Lenovo A820

ZTE V956 UMi X2

Faea F1THL W8

ZTE Grand X Quad v987.0

ZTE Grand Memo

How do you know if your cell phone will remain without WhatsApp

As of November 1, WhatsApp will no longer work on these mobile devices. Check if you have a pending update:

Mobile phones with Android OS 4.1 and lower versions

Phones running iOS 12 and below

Phones running KaiOS 2.5.0 and below, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2

