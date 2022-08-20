WhatsApp | It’s official, so you can hide ‘Online’ for a specific contact | Tools | Android | Features | connection | iOS | nda | nnni | sports game

Every time you enter The WhatsApp And someone opens a conversation with you, that person will automatically be able to find out that you are “connected”, the information that was hidden only in the following ways: downloading versions of WhatsApp Plus, GB, Fouad, etc., or using the help of third-party applications, originally it was impossible. The aforementioned messaging platform allows you to hide online status for everyone or only the contacts you want. Want to know how to activate and use the new function? We’ll explain it from Depor below.

The WhatsApp It enhances the privacy of your account and you can now hide your active or ‘online’ status from the app itself, a function that has been tested for a long time in the WhatsApp Beta program. In addition, it is necessary to note that the new tool is officially arriving for all iOS and Android users.

Steps to Hide “Online” for WhatsAPP from certain contacts

Before you start, you should make sure of it The WhatsApp It does not have pending updates in Android Google Play Store or Apple App Store, if you have already updated the app and the functionality is still not showing up, don’t worry, remember that it is still rolling out gradually all over the world. Take note.

First, open The WhatsApp and tap on the three vertical dots icon located in the upper right corner, on Android, then tap on “Settings”; In the case of iOS, you have to press the cogwheel or gear icon (bottom right).

Now, go to "Account" > "Privacy" section.

Here you will see a new tab called Last Connected and Online, tap on it.

Finally, select whether you want Everyone to see your connection, My Contacts, My Contacts Except, or Nobody.

WHY DRACARIES DANGEROUS MALWARE HAS BEEN LINKED TO WHATSAPP

“Dracarys” is dangerous because it basically poses as The WhatsAppThe instant messaging app with more than 5 billion users is also capable of impersonating YouTube, Telegram or Signal.

an act How to access your mobile phone ? Cyble ensures that Dracarys is able to copy the original pages of the above apps, the goal is for users to think it’s the website itself, so when they download “The WhatsAppFor example, they may infect their cell phone with this dangerous malicious virus which will automatically activate the following permissions:

Access to phone contacts.

Allow messages to be received.

access to messages.

Camera access.

Access to call logs.

Permission to read the device’s external storage.

Permission to record audio.

Permission to write or delete files on the device’s external storage.

Permission to initiate calls.

Permission to access device location.

You have to be very careful because Dracarys has the ability to access information stored on your phone and even banking or financial details. Every time you want to download YouTube, The WhatsApp o Signal through its webpage, make sure that the site has an “identity button”, Lock appears in the upper left corner of the address bar. If the page has a lock, it means that it is encrypted and not malicious.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD WHATSAPP BETA FOR ANDROID

First, enter the Android Google Play Store and search for the app The WhatsApp .

. Click on the first app that appears and scroll down.

Find the option “Be a beta tester” and click on it. If you don’t see it, access this Link to go straight.

to go straight. Now, click on the Be Verified button.

Accept the terms and you will have to wait a bit to start downloading WhatsApp Beta.

It’s over, now we just have to wait The WhatsApp Release a new update in the beta version so that you automatically get the “search message” function, remember that quotas are limited, so we recommend that you install it as soon as possible; In addition, this program has its benefits, as it will make you try all the new tools and changes that Meta is making in its instant messaging app.

How to use WhatsApp with a landline phone

The first thing is to download WhatsApp Business on your Android cell phone or iPhone.

After that you just have to read the terms and conditions.

When finished, you must enter your landline number.

Remember that you must precede the number 01 in the case of Peru.

So the number will look like this: +51 01 245XXXX

In the case of a foreign number, you should also follow the same pattern.

Otherwise, WhatsApp Business will tell you that the number is too short.

When you do, you should receive a call from WhatsApp Business to your landline.

Answer and enter the verification code.

Once the configuration is complete, you will be able to chat with whoever you want and even your customers can get in touch with the phone number you provided as a reference in WhatsApp Business.

