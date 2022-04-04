WhatsApp | It will stop working on April 30 | Android | Mobile phones | Smart phones | 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp It is updated so often that many people are enjoying its features such as interaction through reactions or the option that allows them to hide the time of their last connection from a specific person. However, Via website The app indicated that it will stop working on some mobile phones as of April 30th.

like every month The WhatsApp Tends to make a drastic update, Which leaves some mobile models incompatible with the following news. How do I know if I no longer have the app? Follow all these steps to check it out.

How do you know if my cell phone will not have WhatsApp on April 30

The WhatsApp page states that mobile phones that will not have the app will be those still running Android Ice Cream Sandwich.

This means that to continue chatting you must have Android 4.1 or higher.

To check which version of Android you are using, go to your cell phone settings.

This way you can check if you actually have an Android version lower than the one WhatsApp is asking for. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

Then scroll down and find the Systems tab.

At that moment click on “Phone Information”.

There you will see which Android version you are using and whether it is compatible with WhatsApp or not.

The Mobile phone models Those who will not enjoy WhatsApp are those using Android Apple Pie, Banana Bread, Cupcake 1.5, Donut 1.6, Eclair 2.0, Froyo 2.2, Gingerbread 2.3, Honeycomb 3.0 and Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0.

What is the small hole on the bottom of your cell phone