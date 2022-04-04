WhatsApp | It will stop working on April 30 | Android | Mobile phones | Smart phones | 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp It is updated so often that many people are enjoying its features such as interaction through reactions or the option that allows them to hide the time of their last connection from a specific person. However, Via websiteThe app indicated that it will stop working on some mobile phones as of April 30th.
like every month The WhatsApp Tends to make a drastic update, Which leaves some mobile models incompatible with the following news. How do I know if I no longer have the app? Follow all these steps to check it out.
Look: Get to know your smartphone: What is the circuit of your Android cell phone’s switch and what is it for?
How do you know if my cell phone will not have WhatsApp on April 30
- The WhatsApp page states that mobile phones that will not have the app will be those still running Android Ice Cream Sandwich.
- This means that to continue chatting you must have Android 4.1 or higher.
- To check which version of Android you are using, go to your cell phone settings.
- Then scroll down and find the Systems tab.
- At that moment click on “Phone Information”.
- There you will see which Android version you are using and whether it is compatible with WhatsApp or not.
The Mobile phone models Those who will not enjoy WhatsApp are those using Android Apple Pie, Banana Bread, Cupcake 1.5, Donut 1.6, Eclair 2.0, Froyo 2.2, Gingerbread 2.3, Honeycomb 3.0 and Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0.
What is the small hole on the bottom of your cell phone
- The small hole on the top of your cell phone is used to improve the quality of your calls and reduce outside noise. This way they will be heard more clearly.
- However, the small hole on the bottom of your cell phone acts as a microphone.
- Many may have thought that the speaker also acted as a microphone for their cell phone, but if this is your case, you are completely wrong.
- You should always be very careful about inserting a safety pin, pin, earring, or other pointed object into this hole as you can damage the microphone very quickly.
- Often times the hole is next to the charging port or your cell phone connection. Try to always keep it very clean so as not to shorten its useful life.
Subtly charming zombie buff. Amateur analyst. Proud tvaholic. Beer fanatic. Web expert. Evil troublemaker. Passionate internet maven. Gamer. Food evangelist.