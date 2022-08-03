WhatsApp iPhone Style | link | Download the latest August 2022 version | APK files | No ads | Smart phones | Android | nda | nnni | sports game

Do you want to use it for life? The WhatsApp It is still one of the messaging apps that many love to use around the world. However, nowadays other people tend to download modded apps like iPhone-style WhatsApp on their Android phones.

Apple terminals contain a file The WhatsApp Different from those using Google’s operating system. That’s why until you have the same we leave you a recommendation. Remember that you must update it so that you are not quickly blocked by normal WhatsApp.

DOWNLOAD APK OF WHATSAPP IPHONE STYLE FOR ANDROID AUGUST 2022

The first thing would be to completely uninstall all WhatsApp.

Yes, you can make a backup so that your conversations are not lost if you want to go back to the normal WhatsApp.

Then go to this link where you can download WhatsApp iPhone pattern for free and without ads.

When the download is finished, remember to give Chrome the appropriate permissions to install third-party files.

Remember that in the iPhone model WhatsApp, you can access a darker mode that is much more intense than the regular WhatsApp. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

Once this is done, you have to enter your cell phone number and verification code.

Now you can enter iPhone-style WhatsApp on your Android device.

It is completely different and you have the possibility to change the color of the entire platform and activate a variety of functions such as preventing deletion of photos or videos that disappear.

How to save data on WhatsApp when making a call or video call

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.

From there, go to the app settings.

Now tap where it says Storage and Data.

In the Network section, you will see a tab that says “Use less data for calls”.

When you activate it you can make the calls you want.

This will prevent your bulky package from draining too quickly, if you have a minimum.

It is most recommended that you do not make calls or video calls on WhatsApp but use traditional communications.

How to use WhatsApp with a landline phone

The first thing is to download WhatsApp Business on your Android cell phone or iPhone.

After that you just have to read the terms and conditions.

When finished, you must enter your landline number.

Remember that you must precede the number 01 in the case of Peru.

So the number will look like this: +51 01 245XXXX

Follow us on our social networks: