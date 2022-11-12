WhatsApp invites users to download the tablet app | technology | whatsapp tablets | sports game

Tablets, at the moment, do not have a native application for The WhatsApp. If your cell phone isn’t near you, it’s nearly impossible to use the app on one of these devices. This is because most of them are using the browser version to be able to access their account; There is no application developed by Meta.

However, WaBetainfo has reported in recent weeks that the company is working on an app and that only a few users who have access to the beta version can actually test it.

whatsapp tablet

In a recent blog, the aforementioned broker reported that the WhatsApp Android run warning has already been enabled, which reads as follows: “WhatsApp on your Android tablet”, “Search for WhatsApp in the Google Play Store on your tablet”, “Install or update to the latest version” and “sign in to the app by following the instructions to link this account”.

“As you can see in this screenshot, the new splash screen appears inside the Linked Devices section after selecting the Trial Linked Devices option.

Since this feature has been marked as “beta”, this means that some features may not yet be available for some users, for example the ability to view live sites and manage broadcast listsWaBetainfo details.

WhatsApp Tablet Photo: WaBetainfo

