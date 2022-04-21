WhatsApp includes new emojis, what are they?

New update for The WhatsAppthe most used instant messaging app on Android and iOS smartphones, has arrived with a new series of emojis to respond to our contacts.

From a melted face to a pregnant man, these are just some of those emoticons that make up our new set of 65 emojis.

New icons

happy face melts

Face with open eyes and rolled over his mouth

The face that covers the face with the hands and appears to the eye

Military salute face

A serious face with lines around it

Happy face, tears in her eyes

A hand with the intention of saluting left and right

shake hand

A hand that gives something and a hand that receives something

biting fingers

Hands that make up the heart

hand pointing

king

Pregnant man or pregnant transgender woman

lip biting

ogre

coral

pink flower

Live with eggs and without eggs

seeds

a cup of water

sliding

tire

Life jacket

An eye in the palm of a hand

Disco music field

battery

crutches

X ray

bubbles

identification document

How can it be downloaded?

If the cell phone has an Android server, they have to go into the Google Play app to check if the new update is available and so they can download it.

On the contrary, iPhone branded mobile phones will have to go into the iOS Store app to verify that they have the new WhatsApp update. Once in, the Settings section of the iOS Store will let you know which apps have pending improvements to download.