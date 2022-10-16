WhatsApp | How to set wallpaper for all conversations | Pictures | technology | Features | Messaging | nda | nnni | sports game

Across The WhatsApp You can not only send messages and multimedia files, make calls and video calls, activate or deactivate the functions of the application, but it is also possible to customize the interface of the aforementioned platform according to your tastes, for example: it allows you to add a dark or light mode and replace the classic green background of conversations with an image from Your gallery, something Depor will explain below. Take note.

about 8 years ago, The WhatsApp It was a simple instant messaging app where you can only send messages and some photos or videos with no more than 100MB of storage, there were no voice or video calls, and less personalized chats, to perform these tricks. Necessary to download and install WhatsApp Plus (APK). Everything has changed after the constant updates published by the Meta developers over the years, and for this reason, it is now possible to change the background of all chats.

The trick to setting a wallpaper in all WhatsApp chats

First, check it out The WhatsApp You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store or the App Store.

Now, open the app and tap on the three vertical dots icon present in the upper right corner (in Android) or the cogwheel in iOS.

Go to “Settings” and then to the “Chats” section.

The next step is to find the option called “Wallpaper” > “Change” and tap on it.

Choose the default wallpapers you recommend The WhatsApp Or go to the “My Pictures” section.

Select the image you want as wallpaper in all chats.

Change its position and press “Set wallpaper”.

Finally, adjust the brightness and enter the chats to confirm the changes.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU DO NOT RECEIVE THE WHATSAPP VERIFICATION CODE

Verify that the entered number is correct: WhatsApp automatically validates your number, so check if you entered the numbers correctly, otherwise the code will never arrive and you may have registered someone else’s number.

The SIM card is incorrectly inserted: Check the operator's network, if you do not get the full signal, there may be a coverage problem, otherwise if an X (x) icon appears instead of the signal, it means that your SIM card is inserted incorrectly, to check this call number or Try to contact other people.

Check the operator’s network, if you do not get the full signal, there may be a coverage problem, otherwise if an X (x) icon appears instead of the signal, it means that your SIM card is inserted incorrectly, to check this call number or Try to contact other people. Choose the call, not the SMS: If everything is OK and you have not yet received the verification code, change the option to send by message and choose the phone call. When they call you, you must type and enter the code manually to register your WhatsApp account.

Unstable internet connection: It sounds obvious, but remember that WhatsApp requires an internet connection to work, so check if there are problems with your home WiFi or if your mobile data is not exhausted.

