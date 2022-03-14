WhatsApp: How to send audios with Bart Simpson’s voice and without downloading unknown apps? | Android | iPhone | WPP | tricks | Technique

enormous. The fans were astonished by the huge astonishment The Simpsonsthe successful series created by Matt Groening, After In Social media become a trend the trick Secret The WhatsApp Which allows users to send audios to their friends with a voice Bart Simpson. If you have installed this instant messaging app on your cell phone, be Android or IphoneYou can use this method without downloading strange apps. Do you want to learn it? Here we will let you know.

According to Grupo Informatico, a portal specializing in technology, there is a website called “Fake You” that uses artificial intelligence to create the voices of different cartoon characters. In addition to Bart Simpson, you can find Goku and Vegeta from Dragon Ball Super. If you are interested in learning this the trickFrom The WhatsApp You just have to follow these simple steps:

How to send WhatsApp audios with Bart Simpson’s voice?

1. Enter Google Chrome, Brave, Microsoft Edge or any other browser on your smartphone

2. In the address bar, type the following: https://fakeyou.com/

3. You will see a web page with three squares. At first, you must select “Spanish / Spanish“

4. In the second box, the available characters will appear. looking for a voice Bart Simpson This sounds somewhat automated, because it was computer generated, not by the voice actress

5. Finally, in the last box, you will have to type the phrase you plan to send with The WhatsApp.

6. Press the buttonsto speak” And the “ClearAnd wait a few seconds for the page to do its work

7. FakeYou will show the result, which you should download to your phone Android or Iphone.

This will be all. Now enter any conversation The WhatsApp, tap on the paperclip icon and choose the audio option. Find the file you downloaded and submit it. It should be noted that this trick can also be used on files WhatsApp Web.

Other WhatsApp Tricks

How to create a conversation with yourself

The the trick is to use groups From The WhatsApp. To do this, enter the application and click on the three dots icon to open the options menu. Here select New Group to create one, add a trusted contact and finally choose a name to chat.

When it was created Group From The WhatsAppIt is enough just to delete the contact you added earlier. Ready, now there will be a conversation where he will be the only participant in it and you can use it to send messages to yourself.

How do you put music in your countries?

The WhatsApp he is apps Instant messaging is used to share PicturesAnd the Videos or performance video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a Status section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to the “trick” shared by a user Youtubewe will be able to put them in states The WhatsApp for us songs Favorite. If you want to know how to do it, feel free to check out the following video that is causing a stir on the networks.

See statuses without your contacts knowing

Do you want to see any story about The WhatsApp without being discovered? There is a file in the application the trick This will allow us to spy on your friends or partner’s countries without their knowledge and work for them Android As for the Iphone.

Very few users know it, but to get it, it will not be necessary to install any additional application, you just need to enter The WhatsApp then to Settings . There is a read receipt disabled.

Watch YouTube videos without leaving the app

The WhatsApp Made a significant advance in the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) tool, which makes it easier to watch their videos Youtube From the same chat conversations, that is, it is no longer necessary to leave the application.

This modernity The WhatsApp For Android users who will be able to continue playing videos from Youtube Through a floating window when you switch to another chat or even if you leave the platform and access other apps.

How do you stop receiving WhatsApp notifications?

The leave mode changed its name weeks before it was applied in the official versions of The WhatsApp; However, its operation is identical to what was planned from the beginning: to allow the user to block notifications for only some specific conversations.

The feature has been renamed to something more subtle: keep chats archived, so that once you send any conversation, whether group or individual, to this section, it will stay there even if we receive new messages.

WhatsApp: So you can change the app icon to another image

As we expected, the first thing you should do is download a third-party app through Google Play Store. Also think about the image for which you want to replace the green logo with its phone icon The WhatsApp. Enter the Play Store and search for the name Nova Launcher. Hit the download button and follow the necessary steps to install it properly.

The next step is to find a PNG image similar to the Halloween WhatsApp icon. You can search for one of the orange logo or put any other design. Select the image you want and download it to your device. Next, tap on the WhatsApp icon for a few seconds and tap on Edit. Now, tap on the green WhatsApp icon to enter the icons panel. Choose the folder where the new icon is stored, then select the image. ready!