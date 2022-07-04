WhatsApp | How to listen to the audio before sending it | Applications | Smart phones | Android | Walkthrough 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp It’s about to add more features to its app like a status to prevent others from seeing that we’re “online” and even the ability to interact with more emojis. But you can not only send text messages, but you can also send voice messages. Do you want to listen to your audios before sending them?

The trick is very simple, but first you must have the latest version of The WhatsApp Otherwise it will not work. Remember that it is not necessary for you to have to install some kind of third-party application. Follow these steps now.

How to listen to the WhatsApp audio before sending it

The first thing will be to log into the WhatsApp application.

After that, go to any conversation.

At that moment you must press the button to send a voice message.

Now start recording your audio.

You can even stop and continue whenever you want.

When the recording is finished, you can press the play button to listen to the WhatsApp audio message. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

When you’re done, just hit the play button.

This will enable you to listen to your voice message before sending it.

In case you need to accommodate certain texts, you can delete and re-record them easily.

Remember that you also have the possibility to delete for everyone in case you regret sending it.

How to know who your partner talks the most on WhatsApp

The first thing you should do is log into WhatsApp.

Then there you should go to the settings section.

In this section, go to Storage, where all received files are saved.

Now click on “Manage Storage”.

There you will see, in the case of Android, the list of people your partner talks to the most.

Best of all, it will accommodate depending on the weight of the conversation.

If this weighs a lot, it means that it is the person that your partner talks to most on WhatsApp.

So you can record WhatsApp calls on Android

First, go to the Play Store on your cell phone and search for the app Call Recorder – Cube ACR .

. After that, you will have to click on install and wait a few seconds.

When the process is finished, open the app and then enter WhatsApp.

Once done, when you receive a call on WhatsApp, the Call Recorder tool will open so you can start recording.

This way, you will be able to record any call that comes from the messaging app in moments.