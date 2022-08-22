WhatsApp: How to know if someone is ignoring you in a group chat | iPhone | iOS | wsp | nda | nnni | sports game

Being in a group The WhatsApp One of the most rewarding things is to share information with friends, family, or co-workers. However, this may be your case Messages Not answered by a specific person.

Whether it is due to lack of interest or lack of time, the truth is that not having a good connection with someone can be annoying for any user. In this sense, there are some tricks you can apply The WhatsApp To check your suspicions.

Simply enter the application from a file cell phone with iOS We perform the following steps, which we present from sports.

How to know who is ignoring you in a WhatsApp group on iPhone

1. Through messages

The first thing you need to do is insert a file whatsapp group chat from your smartphone.

from your smartphone. Now press and hold message that you sent

that you sent Next, select the Info button.

There you will see if this person has read your comment or not.

A shorter alternative is to swipe the message to the right and you’ll see a list of all the people who have seen and received your message.

2. Through the sound

Another option that is quite possible is Send short audios And wait a while. If the person you think is ignoring you continues to reply in the same chat, but doesn’t appear with a double blue check mark in the voice message, it means that not everyone has heard it.

To check who or who it was, tap on the sound, go to info and check the list.

So you can delete WhatsApp contact from iPhone

The first thing you should do is open a file whatsapp app from your smartphone.

from your smartphone. Then go to the tab chat .

. Once this is done, find the contact you want to delete.

After that, press New chat .

. Now, tap on the name of the contact present at the top of the screen.

From the options, choose Edit.

Finally, scroll down and select delete contact.

You have to keep in mind that the chat history of the deleted contact will not be deleted, so you will still be able to read the conversations without any problem.

How to turn off WhatsApp notifications on your iPhone

The first thing you should do is enter the settings from a file iOS cell phone .

. Then go to the Notification Center from the main menu.

Now, swipe down the screen and find an app The WhatsApp .

. Click on it and several options will appear.

Choose the ones you don’t want to appear as notifications and that’s it.

Another method that can be applied is from the WhatsApp application itself, so you have to go to the settings and disable the notifications.

How to mark WhatsApp chats as unread on iPhone

The first thing you need to do is insert a file whatsapp app on your smartphone.

on your smartphone. Now, in your chat list, choose which one you want to mark as unread.

Once you do that, swipe right on the selected chat.

Among the available options, tap Mark as unread .

. Finally, the person in the chat will not know that you have read their texts on WhatsApp.

Keep in mind that you can also apply this trick in WhatsApp groups so that your friends will not know if you read their conversations.